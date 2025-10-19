Global Safety Leader Rony Jabour Meets Soccer Legend Ronaldo Nazário in São Paulo

Rony Jabour and his wife Carolline Jabour share a moment with soccer legend Ronaldo Nazário in São Paulo, holding the Ballon d’Or trophies that marked Ronaldo’s reign as the world’s best player. Rony Jabour and Carolline Jabour joined Ronaldo Nazário, Celina Locks, and Sabrina Sato for an evening in São Paulo celebrating leadership, friendship, and shared Brazilian pride. A joyful dinner in São Paulo brought together Rony and Carolline Jabour, Ronaldo Nazário, Celina Locks, and friends to celebrate leadership, friendship, and shared values.

The meeting highlighted how leadership, discipline, and social impact connect sports excellence with workplace safety and education.

True leadership is not about winning; it’s about protecting lives, empowering others, and inspiring people to do better every single day. ” — Rony Jabour

SAO PAULO, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, October 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rony Jabour , a Harvard-trained global safety leader and founder of United Safety Net , one of the largest occupational safety training schools in the United States, met with Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldo Nazario for a private dinner in São Paulo. The meeting brought together two internationally recognized Brazilians to exchange perspectives on leadership, discipline, and social responsibility.Jabour, who has trained more than 50,000 workers in person across the United States and is widely recognized for his work preventing workplace accidents, described the encounter as an inspiring exchange between two professionals devoted to excellence in their respective fields.“Meeting Ronaldo was a reminder that true leadership is not only about winning,” said Rony Jabour. “It’s about protecting lives, empowering others, and inspiring people to do better every single day.”During the dinner, Jabour and Ronaldo discussed how the principles that drive success in professional sports — focus, discipline, resilience, and teamwork — can also transform the way organizations approach safety and leadership. Both agreed that these shared values are essential for creating sustainable impact in society.They also spoke about the Fenômenos Foundation, led by Ronaldo and his wife Celina Locks, which has been transforming the lives of thousands of children who might never have had an opportunity otherwise. Celina was also present at the dinner, which included Carolline Jabour, Rony’s wife and business partner, and Brazilian television personality Sabrina Sato.Ronaldo shared insights about his career transition from athlete to entrepreneur, describing it as a rapid and transformative journey that required vision, courage, and adaptability. In a lighthearted moment after dinner, Ronaldo gave Rony a private tour of his legendary Ballon d’Or trophies, awarded to him when he was recognized as the best soccer player in the world.Recognized as a Top 100 Leader in Education by the Global Forum for Education & Learning and honored by the National Safety Council as one of America’s “40 Under 40 Rising Stars,” Jabour continues to expand his mission of saving lives through training and awareness. His company, United Safety Net, has become a national benchmark for OSHA-certified safety education and multicultural workforce training.“Ronaldo has always represented Brazil’s spirit of determination and excellence,” Jabour added. “Bringing that same energy to conversations about workplace safety and leadership shows how connected our missions truly are.”Jabour will soon return to the United States, where he is preparing for the next edition of Build Safe Connection — Boston 2025, an event that brings together hundreds of construction business owners to promote innovation, safety culture, and community growth among immigrant entrepreneurs in New England.

