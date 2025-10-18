Wicked Oaks Fest discount tickets passes Wicked Oaks Fest discount tickets passes Wicked Oaks Promo Code Wicked Oaks Festival Promo Code Wicked Oaks Promo Code 2025 2026

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wicked Oaks Festival Announces Final Week Updates: Set Times, Official Afterparties, Shuttles, and Mobile App — Use The Wicked Oaks Promo Code RSVP for Discounted Passes.Austin, Texas — October 18, 2025 — Wicked Oaks Festival today announced final-week details for its inaugural two‑day music, art, and camping experience at Carson Creek Ranch, taking place Saturday–Sunday, October 25–26, 2025.What’s New This WeekSet times released: The complete daily schedule and stage timelines are now live.Official afterparties announced: Timmy Trumpet (Sat) at The Concourse Project; Sunday features Sosa at Kingdom and Kai Wachi at The Concourse Project (age restrictions apply).Shuttles & routes: Round‑trip shuttles will operate from North Austin (DoubleTree NW Arboretum) and Downtown Austin (703 E 9th St) with multiple pickup times each festival day.Parking guidance: Day‑parking lots open at 1:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday with posted restrictions; ADA/day‑parking information has been updated.Mobile app now available (iOS/Android): Attendees can receive push alerts, check set times, and complete in‑app quests to earn prizes.Camping pre‑party & hours: Campgrounds open Friday, October 24 at 12:00 PM with a camping‑exclusive pre‑party at 9:00 PM; tollbooths close at 10:00 PM. Festival gates open at 2:00 PM both days.Guest services & safety updates: Final guidance published for cashless payments, Lost & Found, and ADA accommodations. A county burn ban is in effect; monitored communal grill areas will be provided in campgrounds.Checkout note: The Wicked Oaks Festival promo code is “RSVP.” Enter RSVP at checkout to verify any active offers on select passes; availability is limited.Lineup HighlightsWicked Oaks merges three fan‑favorite experiences—Freaky Deaky, Summoning, and ILLfest—into one Halloween‑season weekend on the banks of the Colorado River. Confirmed performers include Eric Prydz, Kaskade, Martin Garrix, Gryffin, Bob Moses, Cloonee, LP Giobbi, NGHTMRE, Flux Pavilion, SVDDEN DEATH, Hedex, Eptic, PhaseOne, Aweminus, Surf Mesa, Tony Romera, SOSA, Luuk Van Dijk, and many more across genre‑spanning stages.Special Offer — Wicked Oaks Fest Promo Code is RSVPTo access discounted pricing on GA, GA+ and VIP passes (while supplies last), enter promotional code RSVP during online checkout. The RSVP offer also applies to select camping and shuttle options as available.“We’re excited to help fans lock in last‑minute savings for Wicked Oaks,” said a spokesperson for RSVPPass. “Use TheDisco Donnie Promo Code RSVP at checkout to see eligible discounts.”Key DetailsDates: Saturday–Sunday, October 25–26, 2025Venue: Carson Creek Ranch, 701 Dalton Ln, Austin, TX 78742Hours: Day parking & box office open at 1:00 PM; gates at 2:00 PM; Saturday ends at 12:00 AM, Sunday at 11:00 PMAge: 18+ (21+ for alcohol consumption)Access: ADA accommodations available; event is cashlessTravel: On‑site day parking available; official shuttles from Downtown and North Austin; hotel partners via Stay22Camping: Sold per spot; every camper must hold a festival wristband; communal grill areas are provided due to burn banTickets & offers: A limited promotional code—RSVP—is active on select GA, GA+ and VIP inventory. Where prompted for a promo/discount code, guests may enter RSVP to check eligibility; some ticket deals may extend to camping or shuttles, subject to availability. In short, Wicked oaks promo code is “RSVP.”How to BuyPurchase tickets, camping, shuttles, and afterparty passes via the official festival site. During checkout, if a promo/discount code field appears, enter RSVP to see any active ticket deals on select passes; availability is limited. For those searching for a valid code, the current Wicked oaks fest promo code ,” applicable to select inventory while supplies last.About Wicked Oaks FestivalWicked Oaks Festival is a new two‑day music, art, and camping event debuting Halloween weekend at Carson Creek Ranch in Austin, Texas. Curated across three realms—Freaky Deaky, Summoning, and ILLfest—the festival blends large‑scale production, immersive art, and multi‑genre electronic music in a historic riverside setting.

