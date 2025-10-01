Tom Sawyer Software Launches SysML v2 Viewer 1.2 with Enhanced Model Visualization and Compliance

Automatic language keyword-based coloring in SysML v2 Viewer 1.2 delivers consistent visual cues for improved model comprehension. Tom Sawyer SysML v2 Viewer port and port label settings provide added flexibility in how models are presented. Tom Sawyer SysML v2 Viewer multi-page printing provides flexibility to produce outputs that serve all your needs.

This release provides broad flexibility that is rigorously aligned with the SysML v2 standard and modern enterprise security and governance

We remain committed to supporting digital engineering efforts with our advanced automated model visualization to deliver clearer diagrams for consistent, standards-aligned results.” — Brendan Madden, CEO of Tom Sawyer Software

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tom Sawyer Software, the leader in graph and data visualization technology, today announced a new release of Tom Sawyer SysML v2 Viewer that enhances the ability of systems engineers to explore and understand intricate SysML v2 models with automatic model visualization of SysML v2 API-compliant models.This release expands our support for the evolving SysML v2 specification, extends model visualization capabilities, and supports OpenID Connect (OIDC) for SSO. Diagrams are clearer and more customizable with automatic language keyword-based coloring, extended support for the SysML v2 specification graphical syntax, new graph layout and port controls, and incremental layout during expand and collapse operations. Together, this release provides broad flexibility that is rigorously aligned with the SysML v2 standard and modern enterprise security and governance.“This release underscores our continued support for the systems modeling community and the adoption of SysML v2,” said Brendan Madden, CEO of Tom Sawyer Software. “We remain committed to supporting digital engineering efforts with our advanced automated model visualization to deliver clearer diagrams for consistent, standards-aligned results."New in This Release:Language Keyword-Based Coloring: In addition to user-defined keyword coloring, this release adds automatic language keyword-based coloring to deliver consistent visual cues for language keywords. Assign colors to keywords for clearer, more readable models. Toggle on and off automatic language keyword coloring.Extended Support for SysML v2 Graphical Syntax: This release improves support for the SysML v2 graphical syntax. We have added rendering of expression attributes in model element compartments, enumerations compartments, and package visibility keywords (public/private/protected). Additionally, the rendering of directed features is improved to show arrows describing the direction of ports and pins. These improvements provide greater clarity and compliance in rendering of models.OpenID Connect (OIDC) Support: Enable SSO and streamline access management with OAuth 2.0–based identity verification. Ensure secure, standards-aligned sign-on and centralized authentication with providers such as Okta, Microsoft Entra ID, or Keycloak.Incremental Layout: Preserve context with incremental layout, which is now run automatically upon expand and collapse operations. Incremental layout minimizes movement and keeps diagrams stable as you explore your models.Graph Layout and Port Controls: New graph layout, port, and port label settings provide added flexibility in how models are presented. Choose hierarchical layout direction, and fine-tune port and port label positions for diagrams customized for maximum readability.Multi-Page Printing: SysML v2 Viewer now supports multi-page printing, making it easy to produce full-scale hard copies of even the most complex diagrams.Improved Interaction States: Clearer selection, hover, and highlight visuals reduce ambiguity and make models easier to scan and review.Upgrade to 2025-07 SMC Pilot: This release includes the 2025-07 SysML v2 reference implementation to ensure users are modeling against the latest version.Security Upgrades: Third-party libraries have been upgraded to current stable versions to strengthen security and streamline compliance. These updates reduce exposure to known vulnerabilities, improve compatibility with modern platforms, and support smoother audits and governance processes. The result is a more resilient, trustworthy foundation for model-based engineering work.To learn more about SysML v2 Viewer and its advanced capabilities visit our website or request a live demo or free trial today.About Tom Sawyer SoftwareTom Sawyer Software is the leading provider of software and services that enable organizations to build highly scalable and flexible graph and data visualization and analysis applications. These applications are used to discover hidden patterns, complex relationships, and key trends in large and diverse datasets. Tom Sawyer Software serves clients with needs in link analysis; network topology; architectures and models; schematics and maps; and dependencies, flows, and processes. We help clients federate and integrate their data from multiple sources and build the graph and data visualization applications that are critical to analyzing and gaining insight into their data.

