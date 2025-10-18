White House to fire explosive artillery over major roadway in Southern California, I-5 to be temporarily shut down on Saturday due to life safety risk

SAN DIEGO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a statement on ensuring public safety during a live fire demonstration at Camp Pendleton, after the federal government early Saturday confirmed with state and local authorities the event would occur:

“The President is putting his ego over responsibility with this disregard for public safety. Firing live rounds over a busy highway isn’t just wrong — it’s dangerous. Using our military to intimidate people you disagree with isn’t strength — it’s reckless, it’s disrespectful, and it’s beneath the office he holds. Law and order? This is chaos and confusion.”

The state was recently informed that the White House intended to hold a major event between Friday, October 17 and Saturday, October 18 at Camp Pendleton that involved firing live artillery rounds over the I-5 freeway. Governor Newsom condemned this absurd show of force.

On Thursday, October 16, the U.S. Marine Corps confirmed their exercise would be conducted on its training ranges, as it routinely does, but not over the freeway. That afternoon, the federal government also directed cancellation of train services, which run parallel to the I-5, on Saturday between Orange County-San Diego County.

Late on Friday, the state then received notice from event organizers asking for CalTrans signage to be posted along the I-5 freeway that would read: “Overhead fire in progress.”

Also on Friday, state officials near Camp Pendleton observed live munitions being fired near the freeway, an apparent practice run.

Early Saturday morning, after the state inquired once again for details, the federal government informed the state that live fire activities have now been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. today.

Due to extreme life safety risk and distraction to drivers, including sudden unexpected and loud explosions, a section of I-5 will be closed for a period on Saturday, October 18. This decision comes at the recommendation of traffic safety experts at the California Highway Patrol.

I-5 is Southern California’s economic backbone, supporting over 80,000 travelers and moving $94 million in freight everyday between San Diego and Orange Counties. Just north of Oceanside, more than 65,000 vehicles cross county lines daily — half those trips for work. That’s $8.2 million lost in daily visitor spending alone. Thousands of truck shipments count on uninterrupted access.

Because of the federal government’s plans, drivers should expect delays on Interstate 5 and other state routes throughout Southern California before, during and after the event. Before traveling through the region, drivers are encouraged to visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov for real-time traffic information.