ToriStar Media Unmasks the 'Grease Goblin'

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Behind every unforgettable campaign is a team of creative minds bringing the story to life. This October, boutique creative studio ToriStar Media joins forces with Kitchen Guard, the national leader in commercial kitchen exhaust cleaning and fire-safety maintenance, to launch a nationwide Fire Prevention Month campaign exposing one of the industry’s most dangerous foes: the Grease Goblin.The integrated awareness campaign delivers a playful yet urgent message to restaurateurs, general managers, and executive chefs across the country:The daily villain in your kitchen isn’t lurking in the dark—it’s hiding in your hood and exhaust system.The Creative Spark: Villains vs. Heroes“October naturally pairs with Halloween, so we leaned into that visual energy,” said Starlyss McSlade, Creative Director at ToriStar Media. “Our idea was simple but powerful—show Kitchen Guard technicians as everyday heroes battling back against ‘Grease Goblins.’ The characters brought personality to a serious topic while allowing us to create a universe of visuals that can live across print, digital, and social media.”The campaign’s bold hero imagery and cinematic design language showcase Kitchen Guard’s technicians—equipped with specialized cleaning technology—confronting grease-clogged villains in kitchens nationwide. Flyers, direct mailers, and social storytelling pieces each carry the same rallying cry:‘Eliminate Grease Goblins for Good.’Building Awareness Through Strategy and StorytellingFor Milton Stephens, ToriStar Media’s Managing Director, the goal was to craft a message that fuses engagement with education.“Every October, the hospitality industry turns its attention to fire safety—but we wanted this to feel different,” said Stephens. “We built a campaign that doesn’t just warn about the dangers of grease buildup—it empowers kitchen operators to act, positioning Kitchen Guard as the go-to expert in fire prevention and compliance.” We discuss this in our Blog Post: Unmasking the Grease Goblin The campaign extends beyond visuals, aligning with Kitchen Guard’s “31 Days of Fire Safety Tips” social initiative—a daily content series blending bite-sized education with branded storytelling. By pairing visually striking hero shots with actionable insights, ToriStar Media and Kitchen Guard are transforming Fire Prevention Month into a moment of national conversation. Take a peek at the case study! About the CampaignThe Kitchen Guard Fire Prevention Month Campaign leverages multi-channel outreach:4-Part Template Email Series - A cinematic rollout that educates and engages.Hero-vs-Villain creative direction connecting to Halloween’s spirit of awareness and action.Franchisee-customizable print and digital assets built in Canva for scalability.Dual direct-mailer series targeting both general audiences and fire-suppression partners.Social media storytelling and safety tips designed to educate while entertaining.Zoom & PowerPoint background elements - Branded visuals extending the campaign's heroic, unified design.“This milestone marks the moment the heroes arrive,” McSlade added. “Our hope is that operators see the danger before it strikes—and know exactly who to call.”About ToriStar MediaToriStar Media is a Scottsdale-based boutique creative agency specializing in brand identity, visual storytelling, and strategic marketing for hospitality, lifestyle, and franchise brands. With a reputation for cinematic design and impactful campaign development, ToriStar transforms ideas into experiences that drive awareness, loyalty, and engagement. Visit ToriStarMedia.com to explore the studio’s portfolio of creative solutions for hospitality and brand storytelling.About Kitchen GuardKitchen Guard, an Eversmith Brands company, is a national provider of professional hood and exhaust system cleaning, ensuring fire-code compliance and reducing fire risk in commercial kitchens. Kitchen Guard’s certified technicians protect restaurants and facilities nationwide through preventive maintenance and safety education. Learn more at KitchenGuard.com.Press Contact

