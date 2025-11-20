ToriStar Media Delivers Elevated Wedding Sales Essentials for AC Hotel by Marriott & Moxy Hotel Atlanta Midtown

Bride reviewing ToriStar Media-designed wedding sales essentials for AC Hotel by Marriott and Moxy Hotel Atlanta Midtown in a styled event space featuring vibrant décor.

Dual-Brand Storytelling, Driving Stronger Bookings, Higher Guest Engagement, and a Unified Sales Experience

The new collateral really shows the full potential of our spaces - it's honestly an easy sell. And my clients absolutely love the visuals.” — Anika Glenn, Dual Director of Sales & Marketing

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ToriStar Media, the boutique creative agency known for elevating hospitality brands through design-driven storytelling, announced the successful rollout of a comprehensive dual-brand collateral suite for AC Hotel & Moxy Atlanta Midtown, resulting in stronger sales performance, faster client conversions, and increased guest engagement across the property.Nestled in the heart of Midtown’s cultural corridor, AC Hotel & Moxy Atlanta Midtown stands as a rare dual-branded destination — one part European-inspired sophistication, one part bold, social energy. When the property needed refreshed creative assets to better communicate its combined value, ToriStar Media was selected to bring both voices together into one cohesive visual narrative.A Creative Challenge With a Distinct AdvantageDual-brand hotels present a unique marketing opportunity: two identities, two audiences, one unified story.AC Hotel leans into refined minimalism, tactile textures, and modern calm.Moxy brings the wit, color, and unapologetic personality of a social-first brand.Bridging those aesthetics — while still giving planners, travelers, and wedding couples a clear picture of the full guest experience — required a nuanced design approach.“Designing for two brands at once means listening to both voices and finding their harmony. That’s where real creativity happens,” says Starlyss McSlade, Creative Director at ToriStar Media.The ToriStar Solution: Two Brands, One StoryToriStar developed a suite of dual-brand sales and marketing materials that give the property’s sales team a polished, intuitive toolkit for tours, proposals, and site visits. Deliverables included:Custom Dual-Brand Presentation FolderProperty Portfolio BrochureCorporate, Wedding & Event Fact SheetsRetractable Banner for On-Premise and Promotional ActivationsConference Swag Gift Bags, Branded Pens, and NotepadsOn-Property Experiential Visuals — including elevator art and rooftop promotionsEach piece was designed to strike a balance between Moxy’s expressive energy and AC’s elevated simplicity — unified through layout, typography, tone, and an Atlanta-forward sense of place.Measured Impact: Stronger Sales, Higher Engagement, and More Confident ClosuresSince launching the new collateral in July 2025, the property has seen a measurable lift in performance:Bookings up ~12% across weddings, meetings, and group eventsIncreased lead volume and more RFPsFaster sales closures thanks to clearer visuals and stronger storytellingEvery site tour now uses the dual-brand folder and portfolioSignificant increase in rooftop traffic at High Note driven by elevator artworkEnhanced guest delight from branded merchandise and elevated visuals“The new collateral really shows the full potential of our spaces. It’s honestly an easy sell,” says Anika Glenn, Dual Director of Sales & Marketing for AC Hotel & Moxy Atlanta Midtown. “Our couples absolutely love the visuals — especially the Moxy Super Suite and AC King Suite imagery. We’ve booked more ancillary wedding events because of it.”When asked to quantify the impact, Glenn didn’t hesitate:“This project improved our team’s ability to sell by a 10 out of 10.”A Unified Identity That Inspires ActionThe refreshed collateral is already reshaping guest and planner perceptions — and lifting the perceived value of the property on every tour.“This project represents the best of both worlds — structure and spontaneity — exactly what makes AC & Moxy so special together,” says Milton Stephens, Managing Director of ToriStar Media. “We’re proud to support a property that’s redefining dual-brand hospitality in one of Atlanta’s most dynamic neighborhoods.”Holiday Demand Heats Up: A Property Built for CelebrationsAs Atlanta enters peak event season, the dual-brand advantage is already proving its worth.“AC + Moxy Atlanta Midtown has become a go-to for holiday parties, micro-weddings, and festive rooftop celebrations,” adds Anika Glenn.“The dual-brand layout gives planners incredible flexibility — elevated AC polish paired with Moxy’s playful edge — all in a walkable Midtown location near arts, nightlife, and attractions. High Note’s rooftop vibes are unmatched this time of year. We encourage planners to secure their holiday dates now while space is still available.”About ToriStar MediaToriStar Media is a boutique creative design and branding agency specializing in hospitality, lifestyle, and experiential storytelling. With clients including Marriott, Hyatt, IHG, AC Hotels, Moxy, and leading boutique properties, ToriStar delivers elevated brand identity, print collateral, digital content, and sales essentials that help properties stand out in competitive markets.

