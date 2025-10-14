The Life, Style, and Signature Pieces of Lady Gaga, Madonna, and Music’s Most Influential Women Hit Propstore’s Auction

Lady Gaga Super Bowl Promotional Event Custom Helmet (2017) est. $790 – $1,580 Spice Girls Autographed Rolling Stone Magazine, Dressing Room Signs, and Cadbury Chocolates (1997) est. $395 – $790 Rihanna 2007 Ultimate Mistress of Music Cosmopolitan Ultimate Women of the Year Award est. $660 – $1,320

Memorabilia from Lady Gaga, Spice Girls, Rihanna, & Amy Winehouse offers a rare glimpse into the artistry, style, and legacy of music’s most influential women.



LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore’s upcoming Music Memorabilia Live Auction (October 23–24, 2025) will showcase over 550 extraordinary items spanning decades of music history. Among the standout collections is a special spotlight on the women who have shaped music and style through the ages. From stage-worn jackets to handwritten letters, this female-focused collection offers collectors a rare opportunity to own items from Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Madonna, Amy Winehouse, the Spice Girls, Rihanna, and Kate Bush.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:A highlight of the collection is a Super Bowl promotional event custom helmet created for Lady Gaga in 2017 (Est. $790 – $1,580). This pastel pink Riddell helmet with a white chin strap and face mask features a “GAGA” decal on one side, “51” on the other, and a silhouette of Gaga on the back. Originally gifted to an event staffer, the helmet was commissioned by her record label in the run-up to her Super Bowl LI halftime show, and Gaga shared images of herself wearing this style of helmet on social media prior to the performance.The auction celebrates pop music royalty with a rare Spice Girls collection (Est. $395 – $790), including a 1997 Rolling Stone magazine signed by all five members—Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell, Melanie C, and Emma Bunton—accompanied by dressing room signs for the group and Geri Halliwell, plus a promotional box of Spice Girls Cadbury chocolates.The auction includes iconic items from Madonna: a 20th anniversary Squier Telecaster guitar (Est. $1,320 – $2,640) adorned with her custom artwork and autographed in blue marker, an autographed promotional photo inscribed “Love Madonna” (Est. $660 – $1,320), and a handwritten letter (Est. $660 – $1,320) dated May 12 to her assistant, Mellisa Crow, describing her stay in New Orleans and upcoming European tour, signed “. . .The Vagabond.” Each piece has been professionally authenticated.Fans of Amy Winehouse can bid on a Shure SM58 microphone (Est. $1,320 – $2,640) used by the singer in studio sessions alongside a limited edition portrait print by Piper Ferguson from her 2007 Coachella performance (Est. $530 – $1,060). The print is hand-numbered #1/75, signed by Ferguson, and captures Winehouse’s unmistakable presence during her breakthrough Back to Black era.The collection also features rare items from Kate Bush. The collection also features rare items from Kate Bush. Highlights include a handwritten letter to dancer and mime artist Adam Darius from 1980 (Est. $530 – $1,060), relating to his book The Adam Darius Method, and an autographed "Babooshka" 45 RPM vinyl (Est. $395 – $790) signed in blue marker with the inscription "Lots of love." Both lots include letters of authenticity.

The two-day Music Memorabilia Auction will begin at 3:00 PM BST / 7:00 AM PDT each day. The first day of the auction features in-room bidding open to the public at The Cumberland Hotel on Thursday, October 23, 2025. The second day, on Friday, October 24, 2025, will be an online-only Oasis celebration, offering over 170 lots of memorabilia from one of Britain’s best-loved Britpop bands, marking their monumental world tour return this year. Global online, absentee, and telephone bids will be accepted throughout the event. To learn more, visit propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/460Find out more about the public exhibition at The Cumberland Hotel over at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/music-live-auction-vip-exhibition-the-cumberland-hotel-london-tickets-1595678259629?aff=oddtdtcreator “From Gaga’s Super Bowl helmet to Billie’s early JETPACK jacket, Madonna’s handwritten letter, Rihanna’s early-career award, and the Spice Girls’ signed Rolling Stone, each piece of music memorabilia heading to Propstore’s auction tells a story not just of fame, but of some incredibly memorable moments of creativity that shaped each artist’s public and personal identities,” said Miranda McCabe, Propstore's Director of Marketing. “Collectively, they reveal how these women have influenced fashion, performance, and cultural imagination across generations.”# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, images and interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following Dropbox link (please copy and paste URL): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/1eepysla69n8afe1k5mt2/AAoNcENZftIC3aIlUok8l4o?rlkey=a0bf1r8yaj01edy7y4x7gniob&dl=0 Please credit: PropstoreRegistration and bidding is now open at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/460 About PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting—prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Following our 2020 Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade, Propstore was thrilled to receive the honor again in 2024, this time as the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise. Widely regarded as the highest accolade for business success in the UK, the King's Award for Enterprise recognizes British companies that have excelled in innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

