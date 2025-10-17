Aloha Man Charged with Aiming a Laser at a Customs and Border Protection Helicopter and Drug Trafficking

PORTLAND, Ore.— Brian Keith Kapileo Nepaial, 38, of Aloha, has been charged by criminal complaint with pointing a laser at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Helicopter and possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

According to court documents, on October 3, 2025, a CBP helicopter was struck by a green laser, causing it to abort its planned landing. The flight crew observed an individual walking near a residence and disappearing. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) identified the residence and, on October 10, 2025, executed a federal search warrant at the residence. FBI special agents seized a laser from the bedroom of Kapileo Nepaial and found over 100 grams of methamphetamine and evidence of drug trafficking.

Since June 13, 2025, the United States Attorney’s Office has charged 34 defendants with federal crimes for offenses committed in connection with the ICE building, including assaulting federal officers, failure to comply, and depredation of government property.

“Laser strikes are a serious matter with potentially deadly repercussions. They put the lives of the pilots and the public at risk. Aiming or pointing a laser at an aircraft is a federal crime and will be prosecuted,” said Scott E. Bradford, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

Kapileo Nepaial is currently in Washington County custody on a parole violation.

Aiming a laser pointer is punishable by up to five years in federal prison. Possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute is punishable by up to 40 years in federal prison.

The case is being investigated by the FBI and is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

A criminal complaint is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.