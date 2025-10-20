Boutique Recruiting Named 6th Time to Inc. 5000 Signaling Elite Growth Status Held by Fewer Than 4% of U.S. Companies

San Diego-based staffing firm will be honored at the Inc. 5000 Gala, joining the country’s most influential entrepreneurs and fastest-growing private companies.

Growth like this doesn’t happen by chance. It reflects relentless focus, constant reinvention and an uncompromising belief in the power of exceptional people to elevate companies.” — Innesa Burrola

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boutique Recruiting, a premier headhunting and contract staffing firm serving companies across the United States, has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list for the sixth time. Founded in 2014 by CEO Innesa Burrola , Boutique Recruiting has earned Inc.’s Honor Roll status for the second year in a row — a distinction held by fewer than 4% of all companies in the history of the Inc. 5000 program. This elite category is reserved for companies that have appeared on the list five times or more and stands out as a rare accomplishment, affirming Boutique Recruiting’s position as a performance-driven leader in the staffing industry Each year, Inc. Magazine names the Inc. 5000 to spotlight the nation’s most successful and resilient independent businesses in the United States, selected from thousands of applicants nationwide. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period, making it one of the most competitive indicators of entrepreneurial achievement.“Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 list six times is incredibly rare, especially in an industry as competitive as staffing,” said Burrola, CEO and co‑founder of Boutique Recruiting. “Growth like this doesn’t happen by chance. It reflects relentless focus, constant reinvention, and an uncompromising belief in the power of exceptional people to elevate companies.”Under Burrola’s leadership, Boutique Recruiting has grown from a local San Diego team into a nationally recognized staffing firm serving clients across North America. The company connects organizations with the top 10% of professionals in their fields and maintains a 93% placement success rate. Applying the same high standards internally that it delivers to clients has fueled its rapid expansion, sustained momentum, and client success in both strong and challenging economic conditions.Co-founders Innesa Burrola and Leonel Burrola will join the nation’s top entrepreneurs at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala October 22–24 in Phoenix, to be honored.“Exceptional companies are powered by exceptional people. We’re heading to the Inc. 5000 to connect with other high-growth leaders who know that attracting front-runners is the edge and are ready to partner accordingly,” Burrola stated.About Boutique RecruitingBoutique Recruiting is a premier headhunting and contract staffing firm connecting companies across North America with world-class talent. Founded in 2014, the firm specializes in executive search, direct hire and temporary placements across industries and professional levels. Known for its high standards, targeted outreach and rigorous vetting process, Boutique Recruiting works exclusively with top performers to give clients access to exceptional talent not typically available through traditional recruiting channels. The company’s 93 percent placement rate has earned repeated recognition on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list and as one of Staffing Industry Analysts’ Fastest-Growing U.S. Staffing Firms. For more information, visit www.boutiquerecruiting.com

