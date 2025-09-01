Boutique Recruiting Named to San Diego Business Journal’s Best Places to Work List for Seventh Consecutive Year

From Startup to Standout: Boutique Recruiting Honored Again for Cultivating People-First Workplace

We’ve grown, but we’ve never lost the spirit of who we are, which is the belief that real people, empowered and supported, are what drive true business success.” — Innesa Burrola

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boutique Recruiting has been named one of the San Diego Business Journal’s Best Places to Work for the seventh consecutive year, continuing a streak of recognition that began in 2019. The award highlights the firm’s strong San Diego roots and ongoing commitment to a people-first workplace culture.Founded in San Diego in 2014 by CEO Innesa Burrola, Boutique Recruiting started as a small startup with just a handful of recruiters with extraordinary chemistry in a single office. The firm quickly grew to become a go-to recruiting partner in the region, and its culture of collaboration and authenticity has remained central as the company expanded.“San Diego is where we got our start, and it means everything to be recognized here as a Best Place to Work year after year,” said Burrola. “We’ve grown, but we’ve never lost the spirit of who we are, which is the belief that real people, empowered and supported, are what drive true business success.”The 2025 Best Places to Work awards will be celebrated at the San Diego Business Journal’s annual event on September 9, 2025, at Julep Venue, 1785 Hancock St., San Diego, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Winner rankings will be announced at the event and published in the September 22 issue of the San Diego Business Journal.About Boutique RecruitingBoutique Recruiting is a premier headhunting and contract staffing firm connecting companies across North America with world-class talent. Founded in 2014, the firm specializes in executive search, direct hire and temporary placements across industries and professional levels. Known for its high standards, targeted outreach and rigorous vetting process, Boutique Recruiting works exclusively with top performers to give clients access to exceptional talent not typically available through traditional recruiting channels. The company’s 93 percent placement rate has earned repeated recognition on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list and as one of Staffing Industry Analysts’ Fastest-Growing U.S. Staffing Firms. For more information, visit www.boutiquerecruiting.com

