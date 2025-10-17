Attorney General Hanaway Secures More Than $60,000 Restitution In Camden County Home Remodeling Fraud Case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that Brandon Ward, owner of Insight Contractors, has been sentenced for one felony count of Deceptive Business Practice and one felony count of Stealing in connection with a home remodeling scheme that defrauded Missouri consumers.

In 2022, Ward accepted a total of $61,650 in upfront payments from two Missouri homeowners to remodel their property, but performed only minimal work before abandoning the projects entirely.

On October 9, 2025, Ward pleaded guilty in Camden County Circuit Court. As a result of his guilty pleas, the Court ordered him to pay $61,650 in restitution to the victims. Ward was also sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for deceptive business practice and to seven years for stealing, all counts running concurrently, and with execution of those sentences being suspended. Ward was also placed on probation for 5 years.

“This sentencing sends a clear message: contractors who deceive and exploit Missouri homeowners will be held accountable,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “Our Office is committed to ensuring that victims of fraud are made whole and that dishonest businesses face the full force of Missouri law.”

Attorney General Hanaway urges anyone who believes Insight Contractors or Brandon Ward may have defrauded them to call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section at 800-392-8222 or file a complaint online at ago.mo.gov. The Attorney General reminds the public that the charges against any defendant are merely allegations. As in all criminal cases, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

