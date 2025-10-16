Attorney General Hanaway Brings Felony Charges Against Contractor For Defrauding Jackson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced today that her Office has filed felony charges against Jeffrey K. Griffin, doing business as Griffin Quality Construction, for allegedly defrauding consumers by taking payment for home stair repairs he never completed.

Griffin faces four counts of Deceptive Business Practice and four counts of felony theft for defrauding and financially exploiting the victims in Jackson County, Missouri. The charges allege that between August 2022 and October 2023, Griffin accepted deposits from Missouri homeowners for stair repair services, promising to provide materials and complete the work, but failed to do so, leaving victims with financial losses exceeding $15,000 and no repairs performed.

“Cases like this show the importance of holding dishonest contractors accountable,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “When Missourians pay for work to be done on their homes, they deserve to receive what they were promised. My Office will continue to protect consumers from fraud, deception, and financial exploitation wherever it occurs.”

Attorney General Hanaway urges anyone who believes Griffin Quality Construction or Jeffrey K. Griffin may have defrauded them to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section at 800-392-8222 or file a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

The Attorney General reminds the public that the charges against Griffin are merely allegations. As in all criminal cases, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

