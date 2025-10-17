Blood Prison Creators announce Christmas Incarceration 2025; Just weeks remain for nation’s scariest Halloween Haunts

The one-of-a-kind CrowFest art festival at Mansfield Art Center, culminates Oct. 31 with an unforgettable Masquerade Ball Even the architecture at Mansfield Reformatory is scary, but it rises to new heights when it becomes BLOOD PRISON. One of the creepiest encounters at Blood Prison and Incarceration Christmas is meeting the Warden's Widow and hearing her bloodcurdling screams

Haunted Blood Prison creators announce Christmas Incarceration 2025 for two Dec. weekends. Just two weeks remain for CrowFest, Blood Prison and other haunts.

MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nov. 2 marks the last opportunity for Halloween thrill seekers to enter Blood Prison after dark for a harrowing walk through unrelenting horror at the notoriously haunted Ohio State Reformatory. Open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 2, plus Thursday Oct. 23. Only the daring descend into the suffocating blackness of The Hole accompanied by the ear-splitting wail of the Warden’s Widow. Maniacal inmates and deformed guards fill every twisting turn of the world’s largest free-standing steel cell block. A Haunted Hospital, Blood Prison Chapel and Apocalyptic alley surround visitors in creepy characters and Hollywood-level special effects. Paranormal activity abounds in this unsettling place, where even its gothic architecture sparks shivers. Known as the Haunted Capital of the Midwest, Halloween season in Mansfield, Ohio offers thrill-seekers and ghost hunters access unmatched haunted locations A frequent top ranker on haunted house listing sites like scarefactor.com, USA Today’s 10Best and others.

CHRISTMAS INCARCERATION 2025

Due to the incredible popularity of Blood Prison, its gifted creators developed Christmas Incarceration, inviting guests to trade holiday stress for seasonal screams as they step into a chilling holiday experience like no other at Ohio’s most infamous haunted house. Trade the holiday stress for holiday screams! Step into a chilling holiday experience like no other at Ohio’s most infamous haunted house. Christmas Incarceration transforms the festive season into a spine-tingling spectacle where the ghost of Christmas is around every corner.

Advance online tickets for both experiences are required and found at BloodPrison.com, including $35 Blood Prison General Pass Timed Ticketing or a $55 Lightning or $80 Ultra Lightning Pass, which significantly reduces wait time. A $7 Touch Pass adds even more intensity to the Blood Prison experience, allowing scare actors to touch attendees. Christmas Incarceration tickets are $25 or $15 for a limited time if purchased with Blood Prison Passes. Group rates are available by emailing SCREAM@mrps.org.

BEYOND THE SCARE

this year, “Beyond the Scare” tours are being offered in daylight, letting visitors see behind the scenes of Blood Prison with the lights on. Those tickets are available 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. daily at MRPS.org.



CROWFEST

The return of thousands of crows and their cacophony to Mansfield Art Center every year conjures up bizarre images of Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds.” CrowFest, a celebration of the annual visitors via art features an incredible exhibition filled with original works by a variety of artists inspired by the avian arrival as they migrate for the winter. This one-of-a-kind autumn event runs through October, culminating with a grand Masquerade where formal attire and over-the-top costumes – many in keeping with the CrowFest theme -- create an unforgettable Halloween event.

Riddled with paranormal activity, Mansfield draws curios believers from around the globe. Area sites have been studied and ranked as top ghostly experiences on from Travel Channel’s “Ghost Hunter,” Discovery Channel’s “Ghost Stalkers,” Sci-Fi channel’s “Ghost Adventures” and other shows on Netflix, History Channel, Hulu and National Geographic, among others. Built in 1886, the daunting castle-like prison gained global notoriety as the star of the Hollywood classic “The Shawshank Redemption.” However, something sinister lurked around the prison long before Tim Robinson and Morgan Freeman roamed the halls. Tales of a former guard killed in “The Hole,” the prison’s ultra creepy solitary confinement say he still makes his rounds, jabbing visitors with a nightstick. When Blood Prison isn’t operating, visitors can experience the famous haunted prison first-hand with two-hour guided tours and ghost walks, hunts and private paranormal investigations.

A destination unlike any other, Mansfield, Ohio offers unusual travel adventures and experiences, such as spending the night in a haunted former state prison where Hollywood blockbuster movies are shot, world-class motorsports, skiing, hiking, biking, golf, and loads of other outdoor adventures attract families and visitors of all ages. Complete visitor information and free visitor guides are available at DestinationMansfield.com or by calling (800) 642-8282.

