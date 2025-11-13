Gleaming Tinsel Towns welcome visitors to Mansfield, Ohio this Holiday Season

Hundreds of thousands of lights enchant visitors to Mansfield Ohio's Kingwood Center Gardens this Christmas. Downtown Mansfield's annual Christmas Tree Lighting Kicks off the holiday lights and shopping season in Ohio's Richland County, where a string of sparkling welcoming Tinsel Towns delight travelers. Cut you own Christmas tree or buy home-grown decor and visit with Santa and his reindeer at charming Bellville's Kleerview Farm.

A ribbon of glittering Tinsel Towns light up the holidays with cherished traditions and old-fashioned fun in the towns and villages of Ohio's Richland County.

MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A ribbon of glittering Tinsel Towns are about to light up the holidays with sparkling winter adventures. Built by the doers, makers and storytellers of Mansfield and Richland County, Ohio, a wreath of twinkling small towns and villages come together to help visitors from near and far celebrate with cherished Christmas traditions. From the county seat of Mansfield to the towns and villages of Lexington, Shelby, Bellville, Lucas, Butler and Plymouth, vintage fun and nostalgia of dazzling displays, cozy shops, inns and restaurants is found in Mansfield and its Tinsel Towns.

Nov. 29-Dec. 30, Christmas at Kingwood Center Gardens takes visitors on a festive stroll through the glowing trail of lights and Community Tree Walk. Inside 99-year-old Kingwood Hall mansion, guests marvel at breathtaking holiday décor winding through every room. A Display Greenhouse and Garden Gateway warm with unique gifts and tasty snacks. Details plus experiences like St. Peter’s Handbell Choir, pictures with Santa and his reindeer, a model train display and timed-entry tickets are available at Kingwood.

Lights are ablaze on Downtown Mansfield’s dazzling 30-foot tree starting Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. Carrousel and carriage rides (advance carriage tickets required), live reindeer and alpaca, Santa, caroling and more spark Christmas magic. Local galleries, antique and thrift stores, boutiques, restaurants and more fill the city center where friendly shopkeepers, great gifts and plenty of free parking promise a “shop local” experience that feels good. Pint-sized shoppers love Downtown Mansfield Inc.’s Tiny Tim Shop, where volunteers help kids 12 and under pick and wrap a variety of gifts under $15 Saturdays Nov. 22-Dec. 21. Reservations are free but required.

Dec. 6-7 is historic Plymouth's Christmas in the Village, where carriage and trolly rides, a giant snow globe offering picture-perfect photo ops. A Parade of Lights, tree Lighting, Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Firehouse, Fireworks with live music, and a Village Christmas Market fills this charming berg with more than 50 vendors peddling everything from hand-crafted Christmas decorations to the famous Plymouth Cheesecake Lady cakes endless gifts and goodies to sweeten the holidays.

Shelby, OH’s Nov. 30 Christmas in the City Holiday Parade highlights a day packed with family events that run from 1-7 p.m. Gingerbread house and coloring contests with prizes, a Winter Wonderland Walk and Christmas market with Downtown shops offering free goodies, crafts and activities and specials, face painting, letters to Santa, food trucks and cotton candy and appearances by Santa, Elsa and Anna and The Grinch create flawless holiday memories.

The most Christmasy place south of the North Pole may be adorable Bellville, OH, home to another festive holiday lighting and Christmas parade -- in addition to Kleerview Farm Christmas tree farm where kids love visiting with live Reindeer and Santa Claus. Whether spruce, white or scotch pine trees, and large, small or in-between, an old-fashioned cut-it-yourself experience awaits. Or point to the perfect tree and watch the pros do the work. Pre-cut trees, wreaths, roping and swags are also for sale.

Lucas warms visitors Dec. 5-7 and 12-14 during Malabar Farm State Park’s Big House candlelight tours, fresh-baked cookies and hot, local cider. Volunteers welcome all into beautifully decorated rooms with colorful tales of celebs who visited to escape Hollywood paparazzi. Tucked in the rolling farmland of Pleasant Valley, this working National Register of Historic Places farm fulfilled Pulitzer Prize-winning author Louis Bromfield’s dream of sustainable agriculture. In addition to best-selling novels and Hollywood screenplays, he pioneered and wrote on organic farming and farm-to-table eating long before it was cool. Farm products and more are available for purchase in the gift shop.

Dec. 11-14 gives travelers a one-of-a-kind chance to visit what may be the most festive family in the U.S. as Herlihy Christmas House welcomes visitors for the 38th year. This private home has been opening its doors to generations, showing off a massive personal collection of more than 30 themed Christmas trees, hundreds of Santas, villages, Disney, trains, etc. This long-time family tradition embodies the true spirit of Christmas, donating all proceeds ( minimum $2 donation/person) to local charities.

Dec. 13 is Christmas for the Birds at Ohio Bird Sanctuary with cookie decorating, crafts, refreshments, photos with Santa and bird ambassadors, and a giving much-needed gifts for the sanctuary’s avian residents, whose wish list includes paper towels, puppy pads, bluebird pellets, dried mealworms and trash bags. Admission is $25/vehicle with reservations required and limited parking.

A thoughtful shopping experience directly supports local artists and Mansfield Art Center, the 56th Annual Holiday Faire Winter Market runs Nov. 22-Dec. 31. Visitors can also make gorgeous gifts while learning fine art skills with classes at the Center, including fused snowflake glass, glass icicles or blown glass bulbs.

Ghosts of Christmas Past appear at Mansfield’s Oak Hill Cottage when re-enactors in period costume share stories this seven-gable 1847 Gothic Revival home. Its five double chimneys and seven marble fireplaces are bedecked in Victorian holiday finery. Sunday tours run from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 7-29. Nearby, historic Renaissance Theatre spreads the spirit with music in a host of holiday shows, including The Nutcracker ballet and Holiday Pops. And BibleWalk's nativity sparks Christmas reverence.

For a completely unusual holiday experience, Christmas Incarceration invites guests to trade holiday stress for seasonal screams as they step into a chilling holiday experience like no other, Dec. 5-6 and 12-13 at Ohio’s most infamous haunted house. The brilliant creatives behind Halloween’s Blood Prison at Mansfield Reformatory put their twist on the holidays, transforming the festive season into a spine-tingling spectacle where the ghost of Christmas is around every corner. Advance timed-entry tickets recommended.

Travelers can really dive into the winter holiday season on the ski, snowboard and tube slopes and runs at Snow Trails. Pre-season and First Day of Winter parties on Nov. 22 and Dec. 20 feature live music and fun. Ski lessons, lift passes, and ski and shop gift certificates and gear make ideal holiday gifts. Lift and tubing tickets often sell out and must be purchased in advance at Snowtrails.com.

