Midwest destination offers wildly quirky lodging choices

Magical Earth Retreat lets visitors embrace the region's "Middle Earth" vibe with underground hobbit houses, exotic Moroccan adobe cabins and a warming scenic hillside sauna pod. Massive rock formations and recesses are among the reasons travelers visit Hocking Hills, where visitors can even sleep in this luxuriously appointed cave at Dunlop Hollow. A stay at Hocking Hills Treehouse Cabins is made even cozier with its private wood-fired cedar hot tub.

From quirky hotels to glamping, Hocking Hills overnights include an actual cave outfitted in luxury, treehouses, tipis, an art lodge, tiny homes, yurts and more

LOGAN, OH, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millions of travelers each year flock to the southeast Ohio destination for its scenery, hiking and guided experiences, which earned it a spot on Condé Nast Traveler's most beautiful places to hike list. Hocking Hills also has a long list of lodging options that are beyond one-of-a-kind. Travelers can spend the night in an actual cave-turned-luxury-lodge, a soaring A-frame with 20 skylights or a cozy 1920s cottage at Dunlap Hollow.

These and thousands of other one-of-a-kind spots to spend the night immerse travelers in the unique nature of Ohio’s Hocking Hills. With options that are perfect for couples, groups of friends and families, affordable, offbeat accommodations start at as little as $71 per night. Details on lodging, dining, shopping, activity and more visitor information is found at ExploreHockingHills.com.

Geodomes, Mongolian yurts, massive log cabins and luxe lofts satisfy visitors seeking to sleep in the unusual. In addition to lodges, cottages and more, The Inn & Spa at Cedar Falls has several fully loaded high-end yurts and geodomes with high-end appointments and a full-service spa, restaurant and tavern.

Glamping in the Hocking Hills abounds, with plenty of equally quirky options. A Conestoga Wagon-turned-family-camping-cottage with real beds, joins Mongolian yurts, platform tents and RV and other sites at Hilltop Resorts & Campground. Hocking Hills Tiny Houses lets travelers test drive the tiny house life enveloped by nature but without commitment. At Boulders Edge Cabin and Tipi Retreat lets visitors stay in the magic and tranquility of traditional Sioux tipi. With room for 10, each sits on a wooden deck and has an indoor wood-burning stove. Glamping in comfort is the focus at Rooted Domes, where a pair of well-appointed clear geodomes let guests sleep surrounded by nature for all 360 degrees and each deck holds a deep freestanding tub where you can really soak in the forested views.

With four Hobbit houses tucked into the hillside and a trio of exotic Moroccan adobes, Magical Earth Retreat offers two distinctive accommodations that sleep two or four guests. The gorgeous setting, hillside sauna pod and private cedar wood hot tubs help guests unwind surrounded by the beauty of nature and the delicious cedar scent. A new on-site wedding venue is ideal for themed weddings, elegant or simple celebrations tucked among massive hills overlooking a pond.

Beyond quirky, a number of Hocking Hills lodging operators have taken luxury to a wild new level. The Acres’ stunning contemporary design features 10,000 square feet of deck alone. Inside, 2,800 square feet, five bedrooms, three baths and even an gorgeous outdoor shower add to this designer retreat’s 78 acres of panoramic cliff views, creeks and untouched wilderness that invite exploration.

From the genius imagination of a pair of local artists, the new Raven's Retreat Art Lodge joins a tiny house to envelope guests in brilliantly creative works of form and function. Every inch is beautifully designed and hand crafted by the owners -- even the kitchen cabinets. With a game room, hot tub and hidden surprises (the good kind!) in every corner, the Art Lodge has five bedrooms and sleeps 16. Its artist-owners are experts at helping corporate or friend groups design game-changing wellness retreats with everything from woodland yoga to sound baths, meditation experiences and more.

A traditional Scottish hamlet, complete with Old World-style crofts and cottages, is part of the charm of The Glenlaurel Scottish Inn, which transports guests back to Medieval Europe, but with today’s modern conveniences. Its seven-course dinners are the ultimate in fine dining and authentic Scottish Links golf course, played with sand tees and 200-year-old antique hickory-shaft clubs, offers visitors a historical Scottish golf experience. The Hocking Hills was settled by many Scotts in the 1800s who found its staggering beauty and topography reminders of their homeland. Today, travelers looking for a Scottish Highlands type experience find it much closer to home in Southeast Ohio.

The Cliffs blows visitors’ minds with a beautifully constructed luxury lodge and two- and three-bedroom bungalows, along with private waterfall swimming holes. Or perhaps the family fancies one of five gorgeous steel shipping container homes at The Box Hop, with amenities like a rooftop patio, hot tubs and more on 18 acres of lush Hocking Hills woods.

It’s “All Aboard!” for Hocking Hills Caboose, a vintage 1950 train car hidden in the woods. A huge hit with kids, railroad buffs, the caboose was transformed into a fully equipped cabin that sleeps five with a kitchenette, full bath and a cozy fire pit just outside the door.

Ravenwood Castle's Medieval Village, castle rooms and Fairytale Village Cottages offer beautiful surroundings, wooded path and one-of-a-kind Medieval accommodations.

In addition to hundreds of unusually creative places to stay in Ohio’s Hocking Hills region, more than 10,000 acres of unbroken forest offer hundreds of miles of hiking trails, parks and forests, guided hikes, zipline rappelling, offroad Segway and nature tours, as well as kayaking, pontoon boat and duck boat rental and more. Travelers can tour America’s last remaining washboard factory and the Rev. Paul A. Johnson Pencil Sharpener Museum or enjoy learning that’s fun at the new Hocking Hills Children’s Museum. Unparalleled thrifting and antiquing, unique artist studios and gift shops, canoeing, horseback riding, golf, spas and more add to the allure of the Hocking Hills as the perfect place to unplug. Complete traveler information is available ExploreHockingHills.com or 1-800-Hocking (800-462-5464).

