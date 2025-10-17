Power Real Estate Broker, Jimmy Heckenberg of Rodeo Realty Introduces A Vision of Modern Luxury

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury top L.A. agent Jimmy Heckenberg introduces a rare offering in the heart of Brentwood, one of Los Angeles' most celebrated neighborhoods, for those seeking the perfect balance of location, luxury, and lifestyle. Perfectly positioned on one of Brentwood’s most coveted cul-de-sacs just off the prestigious Homewood Road, 12637 Homewood Way presents a shovel-ready opportunity to build a 6,500-square-foot modern architectural estate on an expansive 18,000-square-foot lot—a truly remarkable proposition listed at $6,895,000.

This private and serene parcel, set north of Sunset Boulevard, provides the unique advantage of fully approved plans to begin construction immediately. Avoiding the long and costly two-year permitting process, buyers can break ground the moment the property is acquired—saving valuable time and delivering an effortless transition from vision to reality.

The proposed residence is designed to elevate modern California living to new heights. Encompassing four bedrooms and five bathrooms, the home features clean, contemporary lines and natural materials that blend effortlessly with the lush surroundings. Every detail of the architectural plan emphasizes flow, light, and connection to the outdoors.

Upon arrival, guests are greeted by a striking façade that combines glass, wood, and stone, leading into expansive interiors defined by open-concept living spaces, double-height ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling glass walls that flood the home with natural light. The seamless indoor-outdoor transitions open to a spectacular pool and spa, surrounded by tranquil lounging areas and verdant landscaping.

Designed with both relaxation and entertainment in mind, the layout includes a spacious chef’s kitchen with a center island, a formal dining area overlooking the garden, and a grand living room that flows to the outdoor terrace—perfect for intimate gatherings or large-scale entertaining. Upstairs, the luxurious primary suite offers a private sanctuary complete with a spa-like bathroom, generous walk-in closets, and sweeping treetop views across Brentwood’s rolling hills.

Every amenity has been thoughtfully envisioned: from a dedicated home office to a fitness studio and entertainment lounge, the floor plan reflects today’s most sought-after lifestyle needs. Outside, the expansive grassy grounds and meticulously planned landscaping create a serene retreat that feels worlds away from the city—yet moments from Brentwood Village, upscale dining and boutiques, and picturesque canyon trails.

Beyond its architectural potential, 12637 Homewood Way represents a tremendous investment opportunity in one of Los Angeles’ most stable and desirable residential markets. Brentwood continues to attract discerning buyers seeking privacy, prestige, and proximity to the city’s best amenities—all while retaining a sense of tranquility that defines classic California living.

Located within the acclaimed Kenter Canyon School District, and surrounded by some of the area’s most significant estates, this property offers an unmatched combination of convenience, sophistication, and long-term value.

With construction-ready plans in place and an unparalleled setting on one of Brentwood’s most exclusive streets, 12637 Homewood Way stands as an invitation to realize a truly extraordinary vision.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.