The Covert Code Podcast Surpasses 45,000 Followers on YouTube

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In just over 18-months, The Covert Code Podcast , hosted by digital marketing strategist and Forbes-published author Anna Covert , has reached a new benchmark—over 45,000 YouTube followers, with thousands more listeners tuning in weekly on Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Podcasts.Launched in Spring 2024, the podcast quickly gained traction as a trusted source for conversations on digital innovation, marketing, and leadership. Initially exploring topics like AI, eCommerce, the evolution of the solar industry, and cutting-edge tech, The Covert Code has expanded to include weekly guest interviews with prominent industry leaders, bestselling authors, entrepreneurs, and creatives from Hawaii and beyond.“The momentum has been incredible,” said Anna Covert. “We created this podcast to decode the complexities of modern marketing and business, but the real power has come from the people—our guests, our team, and our growing audience who show up week after week.”Some of the many featured guests are:– Brenda Darden – President & CEO – AnitaB.org, Driving Tech Equity and Inclusive Innovation– Dr. Alexander M. Orlando – Co-Founder & Chief Revenue Strategist – AI Labs Corporation– Nancy Harhut – Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer at HBT Marketing, consultancy specializing in applying human behavior techniques to marketing.– John Pitre – President & CEO of Natural Power Concepts; American visionary painter.– Laura Morton – Master storyteller, New York Times bestselling author, award-winning filmmaker, mental health advocate, and powerful workshop facilitator.– Jeff Szur – COO of Altitude Water tackling water security worldwide.– Joe Hudicka – Author of AI Ecosystems Revolution; Innovator & Public Speaker; CEO of The Clarity Team/Evenflow.– Cynthia Montgomery – Founder & CEO of Montgomery Robbins Landscape Architects.The podcast’s rapid growth is a testament to its resonant message: powerful insights, practical strategy, and authentic voices that help listeners thrive in today’s dynamic business environment.With the recent publishing of her second book, The Solar Coaster addressing the ever-challenging world of the solar industry , Anna added a second podcast to her portfolio, Solar Coaster Book Podcast. Guests on the podcast run the gamut of industry leaders like Ryan Park, who has more than 20 years of experience many facets of the solar industry from solar sales and financing to vertical construction and community partnership; Vladimir Marchenko, CEO & Co-Founder of Wolf River Energy, one of the Midwest’s fastest growing renewable energy company: and many more to come. In just over a month the YouTube podcast has reached over 6,500 followers.Each week new episodes of The Covert Code Podcast drop on Fridays, and the Solar Coaster Book Podcasts are released on Wednesdays. They are available at TheCovertCode.com/podcast and solarcoasterbook.com/podcasts or subscribe on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, or Spotify.ABOUT ANNA COVERTAnna Covert is the founder of Covert Communication, Hawaii’s leading digital marketing agency. With expertise in online marketing, branding, and business growth, she has helped countless companies scale their success. She is the author of The Covert Code – Mastering the Art of Digital Marketing, a Forbes Books publication and Amazon Best Seller in multiple categories, and the host of The Covert Code Podcast, where she explores the latest trends in marketing and technology. Her newest book, The Solar Coaster is available at Amazon and wherever books are sold with a corresponding podcast, Solar Coaster Book Podcast, that discusses challenges and successes in the solar industry.ABOUT COVERT COMMUNICATION GROUP OF COMPANIESCovert Communication – Integrated Marketing. Helping brands extend their traditional marketing efforts online, providing innovative, results-driven, integrated digital solutions. Full agency services include branding, print, broadcast, collateral, public relations and, of course, website design/development, search, digital marketing, remarketing, social media, as well as API integration.Trusting Solar Calculator (Solar Wizard) – Solar calculator app that provides estimates of solar costs and savings for residential and commercial installations. Completely customizable, with multi-languages, allows the inclusion of batteries, EVs, UTM tracking, and financing options. Recently added a partner plugin called the Roofing Ruler.Aerial Impacts – Customized postcards showing homeowners solar on their roof with the estimated savings. Solar companies can target all possible homeowners with their sales proposition.Reactium.io – An open-source web framework creating React + Redux apps providing cutting edge technology transformations for enterprise Fortune 500 companies.MANA – Software to save time and money. In Hawaiian MANA means power. The mission is to connect application programming interfaces through custom code without the use of Zapier or third-party services.

