Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,126 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,491 in the last 365 days.

Slovenia at the panel on international humanitarian law

SLOVENIA, October 16 - The Permanent Mission of Slovenia to the UN Office in Geneva and the Bled Strategic Forum, in cooperation with Interpeace, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Geneva Call, organised a panel discussion entitled "International Humanitarian Law and Humanitarian Action for Peace: Protecting People, Building Futures."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Slovenia at the panel on international humanitarian law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more