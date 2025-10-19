Ministry condemns repeated intolerance towards the Slovenian national minority in Austria

SLOVENIA, October 19 - The Ministry strongly condemns these recurrent acts of intolerance and narrow-mindedness directed at the Slovenian national minority in Austria, particularly in light of the events that shocked the public in both countries this summer. Any act of intolerance against the language, culture or identity of fellow citizens and neighbours is unacceptable and contrary to the shared values we uphold within the common European space.

The Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs calls on the relevant Austrian authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the latest incidents and to impose appropriate sanctions on those responsible. It also highlights the fragility of coexistence in ethnically mixed regions – coexistence that has been nurtured through considerable effort over recent decades, including in the context of bilateral relations and political dialogue between Slovenia and neighbouring Austria.

The Ministry expects all Austrian authorities to maintain their commitment to fully implementing the rights of the Slovenian national minority and to strengthening their efforts to ensure equal opportunities and consolidate diversity as a value that enriches, inspires creativity and fortifies societies.