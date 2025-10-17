Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,126 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,491 in the last 365 days.

Progress of the Global Initiative to Galvanize Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law

SLOVENIA, October 17 - Together with Costa Rica, Switzerland and the International Committee of the Red Cross, Slovenia organised a high-level event to launch the progress report on the Global Initiative to Galvanize Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law. The Initiative brings together 91 countries with the aim of strengthening respect for international humanitarian law and humanity in modern armed conflicts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Progress of the Global Initiative to Galvanize Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more