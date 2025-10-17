Progress of the Global Initiative to Galvanize Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law

SLOVENIA, October 17 - Together with Costa Rica, Switzerland and the International Committee of the Red Cross, Slovenia organised a high-level event to launch the progress report on the Global Initiative to Galvanize Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law. The Initiative brings together 91 countries with the aim of strengthening respect for international humanitarian law and humanity in modern armed conflicts.

