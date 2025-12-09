10th Anniversary International Day of Genocide Prevention

SLOVENIA, December 9 - Today, we are witnessing historically high numbers of armed conflicts, civilian casualties, and among the most vulnerable, women and children. The promise of "never again", given after the Second World War and understood as a universal commitment, is not being respected. In addition, the principle of Responsibility to Protect from mass atrocity crimes, adopted by consensus 20 years ago at the 2005 UN World Summit in New York, is being disregarded in far too many situations. Millions of people are not protected from mass atrocity crimes, although they should be. Their suffering is immense and continues to grow every day.

Preventing genocide involves all of us in every society. Many efforts significantly contribute to the implementation of key obligations, such as respect for human rights and fostering a culture of human rights education, respect for diversity, dignified remembrance and a truthful record of the past. They promote healing, understanding and reconciliation, as well as listening to and collecting the testimonies of victims and survivors, and reducing instances of genocide denial and the glorification of war criminals.

Three decades have passed since the genocides in Srebrenica and Rwanda. We must never forget their victims and survivors. Let us recall the crucial contribution of the ICTY and ICTR to the justice for victims of atrocities in the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda, and the global fight against impunity. The two tribunals fulfilled the mandate given by the Security Council, which underscored the importance of justice for peace and reconciliation.

Slovenia translates its commitment to the Genocide Convention into active engagement before the International Court of Justice, recognising the collective duty binding on all States to prevent this crime. Therefore, Slovenia has intervened in the proceedings of Ukraine v. Russian Federation to uphold the integrity of the Convention and ensure its application in good faith, and in The Gambia v. Myanmar to reinforce the principle that the prohibition of genocide is an obligation erga omnes partes, concerning the entire international community. Guided by this universal standard, Slovenia is calling for urgent action to end and ensure accountability for alleged genocide in Gaza, and the looming genocide in Sudan, particularly in Darfur, where the cycle of violence must be stopped.

To combat impunity for atrocities, States need tools that enable effective cooperation. In this respect, Slovenia would like to invite all States to ratify the Ljubljana–The Hague Convention on International Cooperation in the Investigation and Prosecution of Genocide, Crimes against Humanity, War Crimes and other International Crimes, adopted in 2023 in Ljubljana.

Slovenia remains committed to preventing mass atrocity crimes, including genocide and any situations and processes that may lead to them. All States are bound to actively prevent genocide, and Slovenia stands ready to cooperate with other countries to end impunity for these crimes.