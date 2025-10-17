Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,124 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,488 in the last 365 days.

Benson elected presiding judge of NEJD

Judge Anthony Swain Benson has been elected to serve as the new Presiding Judge for the Northeast Judicial District effective immediately, and runs through January 31, 2028.  Judge Benson will be filling out the remainder of Judge Donovan Foughty's term, who retired on September 30th.

Judge Benson received his Bachelor of University Studies at North Dakota State University in 1994.  He received his Juris Doctor at the University of North Dakota School of Law in 2000, and was admitted to the N.D. Bar on September 22, 2000.  He was in private legal practice in Bottineau, from 2000-2015 and served as the Assistant State's Attorney for Bottineau County. Judge Benson was appointed as District Court Judge by Governor Jack Dalyrymple in 2015 for the Northeast Judicial District #3 located in Bottineau, ND. He was then elected in 2018 to complete the unexpired term, and in 2020 he was elected to a 6-year term.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Benson elected presiding judge of NEJD

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more