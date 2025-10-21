Harvard Alumna Paula Panagouleas Miller Expands Karmascore Elevating Emotional Wellness Across Personal, Academic & Work

Paula Panagouleas Miller, Founder and CEO, Karmascore

Karmascore, a Groundbreaking Relationship Intelligence Platform Empowers People to Build Healthier Connections, Sustainable Partnerships & Stronger Communities

EAST LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karmascore, the award-winning relationship wellness and analytics platform founded by Harvard alumna and Certified Relationship Coach Paula Panagouleas Miller, is redefining how individuals, students, and organizations understand and strengthen their relationships. Originally launched as a mobile app to help people gain clarity in their personal and professional lives, Karmascore has rapidly evolved into a comprehensive emotional wellness ecosystem — with new solutions for higher education and workplace culture.“In a hyper-connected yet emotionally fragmented world, authentic relationships have never been more essential — or more difficult to manage,” said Paula Panagouleas Miller, Founder and CEO of Karmascore. “Karmascore was born from the belief that when people truly understand their emotional patterns, they can create connections that elevate, not drain, their lives. Today, that vision extends to campuses and workplaces everywhere.Reimagining Relationship Management for the Digital Age and Real World:Karmascore combines emotional intelligence with relationship analytics to help users track, evaluate, and reflect on the quality of their interactions. Through intuitive design and data-driven insights, individuals can identify which connections support their growth and which may be hindering it.Whether used for personal development, academic success, or professional well-being, the platform empowers users to make more intentional, emotionally healthy choices — turning self-awareness into everyday empowerment.The digital age of online dating prompted the critical need for a reliable wellness solution that assesses the quality of connections in daily life. Karmascore delivers an innovative tool for nurturing relationships as they mature to a serious phase in the physical world, leading to a healthy and sustainable life balance.Empowering Students with the Nationwide Campus Life Improvement Campaign:Karmascore is gaining traction in developing partnerships with universities nationwide. The Karmascore’s Campus Life Improvement Campaign integrates emotional wellness directly into student life and academic support services. The initiative helps students — especially those navigating independence for the first time — develop stronger emotional boundaries, recognize toxic patterns, and build healthy peer connections.“College students are at a pivotal stage of emotional and social growth,” said Virginia C. Dori, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, who is leading the national campaign. “By embedding Karmascore into university wellness programs, we’re giving students an easy, stigma-free way to strengthen emotional health, improve communication, and thrive both personally and academically.”Key Benefits for Universities:• Enhanced Student Wellness – Promotes resilience and emotional intelligence• Seamless Integration – Complements Student Affairs, Counseling, and Campus Life programs• Affordable and Scalable – Offers freemium and institutional licensing models• Positive Reputation Impact – Positions universities as champions of holistic well-beingTransforming the Workplace with Karmascore for Business:Building on its campaign in personal and academic settings, Karmascore for Business brings the same relationship intelligence to organizations seeking healthier workplace cultures. The enterprise platform helps HR leaders and teams address toxic dynamics, improve collaboration, and enhance employee retention through actionable insights and proactive well-being tools.“You can’t build a great company on burnout, silence, or resentment,” said Miller. “Karmascore for Business helps organizations move from a reactive approach to empathy advocate — creating environments where people feel seen, heard, and valued.”Core Features:• Relationship Tracker – Employees privately log and reflect on workplace interactions to identify emotional patterns• Wellness Dashboards – HR teams view anonymized, aggregated data to detect mood trends, burnout risk, and engagement opportunities• Culture Goals & Recognition – Gamified tools that celebrate empathy, accountability, and collaboration• AI Companion (Karmi in-development) – an AI coach offering reflection prompts and real-time conflict resolution guidance“Workplace wellness isn’t just a trend — it’s a business imperative,” added Dori. “The future of work depends on how deeply we care and connect. Karmascore provides organizations with the powerful and effective tools to do both.A Vision Rooted in Empathy and Innovation with the Founder's Mission:Paula Panagouleas Miller’s diverse background — spanning global corporate leadership, entrepreneurship, and academic excellence — shapes Karmascore’s mission to combine compassion with analytics. A proud daughter of a Greek immigrant, wife, and mother of two, Miller holds a Master’s from Harvard University (Sustainability and Environmental Management), an MBA from Tiffin University (Summa Cum Laude), and a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Dayton.Her leadership, supported by a talented executive team, continues to drive Karmascore’s expansion as a force for personal and professional emotional wellness across industries and institutions.Experience the Karmascore Empowerment and Thrive!Available now on the iOS App Store and Google Play, Karmascore is free to download, with premium subscription options for users and enterprise integrations for organizations and universities.Whether you’re seeking clarity in your personal relationships, connection on campus, or harmony in the workplace, Karmascore makes every connection count.Download the app or learn more at: www.karmascoreapp.com ABOUT KARMASCOREKarmascore is a trailblazing, woman-founded relationship management and analytics company dedicated to transforming how people understand and improve their connections. Its flagship mobile app empowers individuals, students, and professionals to track interactions, enhance self-awareness, and foster healthier relationships. By merging emotional intelligence with data-driven insights, Karmascore is revolutionizing relationship wellness for the modern world.MEDIA CONTACT:Virginia C. DoriCo-Founder & Chief Marketing Officervirginia.dori@karmascoreapp.com

