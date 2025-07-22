Harvard Alumna Paula Panagouleas Miller Founded Karmascore to Simplify and Deepen the Art of Relationship Management

Paula Panagouleas Miller, Founder and CEO

Karmascore is an Innovative Relationship Mobile App in the Digital Age that Brings Clarity and Empowerment to Human Connections with Data-Driven Insights

EAST LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where relationships are increasingly shaped by digital noise, Karmascoreemerges as a transformative mobile app designed to help people better understand, nurture, and evaluate the relationships that matter most.At the heart of this innovation is Paula Panagouleas Miller, a Harvard University alumna, Certified Relationship Coach, serial entrepreneur, and Founder and CEO of Karmascore. With a dynamic background spanning global leadership roles in Fortune 500 companies and a passion for emotional wellness, Paula created Karmascore to empower individuals to take charge of their emotional ecosystems.“I’ve experienced firsthand how difficult it can be to manage authentic relationships in a hyper-connected world. Karmascore was born out of a desire to help people reflect on the quality of their interactions, recognize red flags, and foster healthier, more meaningful connections,” Paula stated.Built on the principles of emotional intelligence and relationship analytics, Karmascore utilizes advanced algorithms to provide personalized insights into your professional, personal, and academic landscapes — identifying which relationships support your growth and which may be hindering it. The app combines intuitive design with data-driven features, making it simple to track, rate, and reflect on a deeper emotional level.Paula, a proud daughter of a Greek immigrant, wife, and mother of two, brings a unique blend of compassion and business acumen to her leadership style. Her academic achievements include a Master’s degree from Harvard with a focus on Sustainability and Environmental Management, an MBA from Tiffin University (Summa Cum Laude), and a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Dayton.A Vision Backed by a Talented TeamKarmascore is more than an app—it’s a movement, powered by a dedicated and highly-skilled executive team.Co-Founder and CMO, Virginia C. Dori, explained, “This app is tailored to improve emotional boundaries and identify toxic connections that may interfere with your daily life. With our recent nationwide university outreach, we launched the Student Campus Life Improvement Campaign, a transformative partnership with higher academia. Karmascore app perfectly complements the Student Affairs and Campus Life Services, providing students with an easy-to-use tool that enhances their emotional wellness, particularly for those who may be hesitant to seek traditional counseling but still wish to thrive academically and socially. Paula’s vision, empathy, and leadership have been the driving force behind everything we’ve built.”“Our goal was to create something both powerful and user-friendly,” said Emily Grush, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer. “We’ve designed a platform that helps people recognize patterns in their relationships, gain clarity, and ultimately make more intentional life choices. Paula is a results-oriented visionary CEO who leads by example.”Start Your Journey to Relationship ClarityAvailable now on the iOS App Store and Google Play, Karmascore is free to download with a variety of subscription options for users seeking deeper insights and expanded features.Whether you’re looking to strengthen personal ties, navigate workplace dynamics, navigate campus life, or better understand your emotional boundaries, Karmascore is your partner in a healthy relationship journey. Experience the power of enhancing relationship management with Karmascore. Download the app today and make every connection a meaningful one.ABOUT KARMASCORE:Karmascore is a trailblazing woman-founded relationship management and analytics company dedicated to changing the way individuals approach their life’s connections. Karmascore app, the company’s flagship product, empowers users to track their progress, foster better relationships, and measure the moments that truly matter. As a vital tool in the realm of self-care and mental wellness, Karmascore is poised to make a significant impact. For more information and to download the app, visit www.karmascoreapp.com MEDIA INQUIRIES:Contact: Virginia C. DoriCo-Founder and CMOvirginia.dori@karmascoreapp.com

Karmascore Mobile App Overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.