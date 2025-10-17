16th circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Burnett and Youngs circuit judge vacancies in Jackson County





17 October 2025





KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.28(d), the Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancies in Divisions 6 and 7 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit (Jackson County) created by the retirements of Judge S. Margene Burnette and Judge J. Dale Youngs.





There are nine applicants, of whom four indicate they are female and five indicate they are male. Three applicants report being a minority. Four applicants work in the private sector and five work in the public sector. The average age of the applicants is 42.1 years.





Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all nine applicants:





Nathan M. Atkinson Jared D. Bustamante Michelle L. Cocayne Kaitlin E. Gallen Ashley N. Garrett John G. Gromowsky Daniel F. Portnoy Angela K. Ravkin Robert E. Sauls





The commission expects to interview applicants for both the Division 6 and 7 vacancies starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday, November 3, 2025, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak Street, in Kansas City. Interviews are open to the public, subject to available seating. Interviews will not be available online.





Immediately after the interviews, the commission plans to meet to select the names of three nominees for the Division 7 vacancy to send to the governor. Upon receipt of the nominations, the governor will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as circuit judge in Division 7 of the Jackson County circuit court.





Upon notification of the governor’s appointment of a nominee as circuit judge in Division 7, the commission will select a second panel of three nominees as circuit judge in Division 6. Upon receipt of the nominations, the governor will have sixty days to appoint one of the three nominees as circuit judge in Division 6 of the Jackson County Circuit Court.





Members of the commission are Anthony Rex Gabbert, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Jill Kanatzer and Thomas Porto; and lay members Terry Anderson and Doug Cowan.





