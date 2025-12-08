Idaho Energy and Mineral Summit spotlights Idaho’s role in national energy future

Boise, Idaho — The Governor’s Office of Energy and Mineral Resources (OEMR) hosted the first ever Idaho Energy and Mineral Summit today, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, and community stakeholders to explore Idaho’s growing leadership in energy innovation and mineral development.

“At a moment of rapid transformation across the global energy landscape, Idaho is singularly well-positioned to lead with clarity and purpose. This summit was dedicated to bringing together the people, expertise, and ideas that will shape not only our state’s energy and critical minerals future, but also our broader role in strengthening America’s long-term energy security,” Governor Little said.

The full-day event, called “Idaho Powering the Future” featured remarks from Governor Brad Little, video remarks from Utah Governor Spencer Cox, U.S. Senator Jim Risch, and Congressman Mike Simpson discussing Idaho’s role in national energy dominance.

Highlights of the day include:

Panels on nuclear energy leadership, featuring experts from the Idaho National Laboratory, the Nuclear Energy Institute, and Aalo Atomics

Regional collaboration discussions with energy leaders from Utah and Idaho

Industry insights from Idaho Power, Hi Tec Solutions, and the Idaho Department of Commerce

Exploration of Idaho’s strategic role in western energy expansion and critical mineral development

Keynote remarks on the opportunities on Idaho National Forests by Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz

The event also featured remarks from Lt. Governor Scott Bedke and a closing session titled “From Earth to Energy” led by the Idaho Geological Survey.