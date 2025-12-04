Gov. Little appoints Don Hall to fill District 25 House seat vacancy

Boise, ID – Governor Brad Little announced today his appointment of Don Hall to the District 25 House Seat A vacated by Lance Clow.

Hall currently serves as Chairman of the Twin Falls County Commission and is the former Mayor of Twin Falls. Hall is an active member of his community, volunteering his time with multiple boards including the St. Luke's Community Board and the South Central Public Health Board. Hall is also very involved in the Filer Community Church, serving on their board of directors. Beginning his career with the United States Marine Corps and then as a Twin Falls Police Department Staff Sargent, his career reflects a commitment to serving his community and country. Hall and his wife of 38 years, Jennifer, are the parents of three children and who reside in the Magic Valley.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected by Governor Little to represent my Twin Falls community in the Idaho legislature,” Hall said. “I deeply appreciate the opportunity to serve my fellow Idahoans as we work to address critical issues across state government.”

Hall will complete the remainder of Lance Clow’s term, which ends Nov. 30, 2026.

Idaho Code 59-904A addresses how vacancies in the Idaho legislature are filled. Twin Falls County Republicans submitted a list of names to Governor Little for appointment, consistent with Idaho law.