OneSprint Finance: SAP Qualified Partner-Packaged Solution Unlocks Rapid ROI for Finance Businesses

OneSprint Finance- Official SAP Qualified Partner-Packaged Solution

SELECCIÓN Consulting announces the approval of OneSprint Finance, an SAP-qualified solution to accelerate digital transformation for finance organizations.

We are thrilled to bring OneSprint Finance to market, working alongside SAP’s global ecosystem to ensure finance organizations can take full advantage of its capabilities.” — Badal Patel

EAST BRUNSWICK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SELECCIÓN Consulting LLC, a trusted leader in SAP services , is proud to announce the approval of its SAP Qualified Partner-Packaged Solution (QPPS), OneSprint Finance, for SAP Cloud ERP. This solution, now officially listed on the SAP Partner Package Finder, offers finance organizations a groundbreaking way to accelerate digital transformation with minimal risk, quick deployment, and maximum value.As a certified SAP Gold Partner and reseller, SELECCIÓN Consulting has a proven track record of driving business success through digital transformation. OneSprint Finance integrates SAP’s industry-leading Cloud ERP software with SELECCIÓN’s specialized services and expertise. This SAP-qualified solution delivers a preconfigured, streamlined, and affordable solution designed to unlock rapid ROI for finance businesses, helping them modernize their financial operations quickly."This qualification represents our continued commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enable organisations to optimise their financial processes. By leveraging SAP Cloud ERP’s advanced capabilities, OneSprint Finance is a game-changer for finance professionals looking to transform their operations quickly and effectively.”Key Features of OneSprint Finance:Preconfigured Business Processes: Utilizing best-in-class financial management practices for rapid implementation and cost-effective operations.Affordable and Low-Risk: A packaged solution with predictable costs and fast deployment timelines, ensuring businesses can scale quickly without substantial upfront investments.SAP Cloud ERP Integration: Seamlessly integrated with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, providing businesses with real-time financial data, advanced automation, and cutting-edge features to optimize operations.Tailored for Finance Organisations: A solution specifically designed to meet the needs of finance departments, enhancing speed, agility, and operational efficiency.Combining SAP’s trusted software with SELECCIÓN Consulting’s expertise, OneSprint Finance is designed to help finance organisations modernise their digital infrastructure and drive growth. By focusing on streamlining financial operations, enhancing productivity, and ensuring maximum ROI, OneSprint Finance empowers businesses to remain competitive in an increasingly digital world.About SELECCIÓN ConsultingSELECCIÓN Consulting is a trusted leader in SAP services, combining innovation and expertise to accelerate digital transformation for businesses worldwide. A certified SAP Gold Partner and reseller, SELECCIÓN Consulting offers a full spectrum of services, including strategic advisory, seamless project execution, and managed services. Specializing in solutions such as RISE with SAP , S/4HANA Cloud, Google Cloud Platform migrations, UiPath automation, and ServiceNow, SELECCIÓN delivers scalable, high-performance solutions to optimise processes and drive sustainable growth.SELECCIÓN Consulting is dedicated to excellence and customer success, empowering organizations to gain competitive advantages through digital initiatives. The firm’s expertise covers various platforms, offering exceptional value to clients across multiple industries.Moving ForwardWith OneSprint Finance now available through the SAP Partner Package Finder, SELECCIÓN Consulting will work closely with SAP’s local sales and marketing teams to launch targeted campaigns that connect the solution to businesses seeking digital transformation in the finance sector. The goal is to quickly enable finance professionals to modernize their operations and gain immediate value from their investment.For more information on OneSprint Finance and how it can help transform your finance operations, please visit OneSprint Finance

