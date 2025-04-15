SELECCIÓN Consulting to Showcase Intelligent Workflow Solutions at ServiceNow Knowledge Conference 2025

SELECCIÓN Consulting to showcase AI-driven ServiceNow solutions & intelligent workflows at Knowledge 2025, May 6-8 at Booth #3511, The Venetian, Las Vegas.

At Knowledge 2025, we’re excited to demonstrate how integrating ServiceNow's AI with SAP unlocks enterprise agility, smarter automation, and measurable business value.” — Badal Patel

EAST BRUNSWICK,, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meet Us at Booth #3511 | May 6–8, 2025 | The Venetian, Las Vegas SELECCIÓN Consulting , a Registered ServiceNow Implementation Partner and Authorized Reseller, is thrilled to announce its participation at the ServiceNow Knowledge Conference 2025, taking place at The Venetian, Las Vegas, from May 6–8, 2025. The company will be exhibiting at Booth #3511, presenting a range of innovative ServiceNow-driven solutions designed to accelerate digital transformation, streamline enterprise operations, and enhance business value.As a leader in ERP and digital platforms like ServiceNow and SAP, SELECCIÓN Consulting delivers enterprise-grade solutions that empower IT teams and business leaders to automate, optimize, and scale operations with intelligence and precision.Don’t Miss Our Theater SessionsSELECCIÓN Consulting will host two highly anticipated theater sessions focused on the power of ServiceNow Machine Learning integrated with SAP data to deliver predictive, data-driven workflow transformation:Session ID: SPN2423Title: Beyond Automation: Transforming Enterprise Service with Now Assist & Gen AI📅 May 6, 2025 – 2:45 PM PDT📅 May 7, 2025 – 3:15 PM PDTSpeaker:Jon Keller- VP Global Strategy & Advisory, SELECCIÓN ConsultingSession ID: SPN2385Title: Powering Intelligent Workflows with ServiceNow ML and SAP📅 May 8, 2025 – 2:30 PM PDTSpeakers:Chris Rhame, VP, SELECCIÓN ConsultingAbhijit Jadhav, Head of ServiceNow Delivery, SELECCIÓN ConsultingThese sessions will explore how organizations can harness historical workflow data and SAP business ServiceNow Predictive intelligence to drive automation, improve accuracy, and cut operational costs through AI-powered recommendations and real-time performance analytics.What to Expect at Booth #3511At the SELECCIÓN Consulting booth, visitors will experience:🔧 Live Demos of ServiceNow modules including ITSM, ITOM, SecOps, and CSM👨‍💼 Expert Consultations with certified ServiceNow professionals⚙️ Custom ServiceNow Solutions for every industry🔄 End-to-End Optimization Services for long-term valueEmpowering Enterprises with ServiceNow + SAPSELECCIÓN Consulting bridges two of the most powerful platforms—ServiceNow and SAP—to help enterprises move beyond traditional IT operations. Whether it's automating incident management, optimizing service workflows, or integrating legacy ERP systems with next-gen cloud capabilities, SELECCIÓN brings strategic advisory, implementation, and managed services to the forefront.Who Should Attend?This event is ideal for:IT Directors, CIOs, and CTOsServiceNow Admins and DevelopersBusiness Transformation LeadersERP Integration SpecialistsDigital Workflow InnovatorsAbout SELECCIÓN ConsultingSELECCIÓN Consulting is a global technology consulting firm specializing in ERP transformation and digital workflow solutions. As a Registered ServiceNow Partner and Authorized Reseller, we enable enterprises to simplify complexity, modernize IT, and unlock measurable outcomes across the business. From advisory to implementation and optimization, SELECCIÓN is your partner for ServiceNow success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.