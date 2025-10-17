Lane closures scheduled for Highway 1806 project

BISMARCK, N.D. — Temporary lane closures are scheduled for a North Dakota Highway 1806 project, 11 miles south of Mandan, beginning October 20.

The project includes a bridge removal and building a new approach to ND 1806 along the east side of the roadway near mile marker 57. This work will take place in the right of way and not directly on Highway 1806.

The speed limit will be reduced throughout the work zone, and a 15-foot width restriction will be in place. Flaggers will be present to guide traffic when necessary. Minimum delays are expected.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.