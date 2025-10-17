EDG Wins Resort Category at 2025 AHEAD Americas Awards for Their Four Seasons Cabo San Lucas Project

Sora rooftop bar at the Four Seasons Resort, Cabo San Lucas Overhead shot of the Four Seasons Resort, Cabo San Lucas. Palmerio restaurant at the Four Seasons Resort, Cabo San Lucas

EDG’s Four Seasons Cabo San Lucas wins 2025 AHEAD Americas Award for Resort Design, honoring excellence in storytelling and sense of place.

We are deeply honored that Four Seasons Cabo San Lucas Resort has been recognized by AHEAD. Especially in a design that is so grounded in connecting people to place.” — Jennifer Johanson, CEO & President, EDG

NOVATO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EDG , the global hospitality design and branding studio, is pleased to announce that its design work for Four Seasons Cabo San Lucas has won in the Resort category of the 2025 AHEAD Americas Awards. The AHEAD Awards celebrate excellence in hospitality experience and design across the Americas, and this accolade affirms the project’s success in weaving narrative-driven, locally rooted design into a world-class resort.Project Vision & Design Highlights:EDG approached the Four Seasons Cabo San Lucas project as more than designing the public spaces for a highly-anticipated resort: it was a canvas for storytelling through material, craft, and artistry. The design team curated immersive food, beverage, and social spaces that both respond to and amplify the region’s rich cultural and natural identity.Key elements of the design include:Palmerio (Lobby Restaurant): A Mediterranean-inflected seaside aesthetic entertwined with Baja color, texture, and craft. The layered palette of shades of Mediterranean blue, caned furniture inspired by Modernist French seaside seating, encaustic tile, terracotta cove ceilings, and glazed pottery expresses the meeting of Mexico and European artistic heritage.Cayao by Richard Sandoval: A bold and sculptural space that visually channels the fusion of Peruvian and Japanese of the Nikkei culinary tradition, executed through exquisite local craftsmanship—latilla ceilings, custom tiles, sculptural millwork, and dramatic dining terraces.Sora Rooftop Bar: Nestled cliffside above the Sea of Cortez, this open-air lounge captures the soft glow of Baja sunsets with warm hues, sculptural forms, and playful lighting. A driftwood centerpiece anchors the experience, while built-in bancos and firepit seating take full advantage of the location.Coraluz, Bar Brisal, Mercado, El Taller, Adventure Center, and more: Each venue carries its own identity, layered into the larger fabric of the resort. From poolside bars to artisan studios and a next-generation adventure hub, EDG designed every space to invite discovery, community, and visual delight.Throughout the resort, locally sourced materials and craftsmanship—glazed clay, clay tile murals, rammed earth, woven textural finishes—ground the design in its place. Contemporary and vintage art pieces, including an exceptional collection of traditional pina pottery, add an additional layer of richness and detail. The design is built around local culture, makes the most of the natural surroundings, and creates a memorable guest journey.EDG has received numerous awards for this project, including the 2024 Gold Key Award, 2024 LIV Hospitality Awards (Jury’s Top Pick/Luxury) and the 2025 International Hotel & Property Awards (Resort Hotel Award).About EDGEDG is a cross-disciplinary hospitality design and branding studio with offices in Northern California, Dallas, and Singapore. Led by Principal Jennifer Johanson, EDG’s team of architects, interior designers, and brand strategists crafts narrative-driven design that connects people to place. Over its 35-year history, EDG has earned numerous honors for its work, including the 2024 Gold Key Award for Four Seasons Cabo San Lucas and Interior Design Magazine’s 2023 Best of Year Award for Mii amo Spa in Sedona. www.edgdesign.com For additional information, interview requests, or press materials, please contactJenny Shearsjenny.shears@edgdesign.comAbout AHEAD AwardsAHEAD (Awards for Hospitality Experience and Design) is a leading global awards program recognizing excellence and innovation in hospitality design and experience. It is segmented into regions, including the Americas, and judged by panels of industry leaders who assess design quality, guest experience, and commercial viability. AHEAD Awards+1The AHEAD Americas Awards specifically spotlight projects from North, Central, and South America. AHEAD Awards

