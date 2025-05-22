EDG Singapore Office Continues Growth Trajectory With Appointment of Design Director Erin Juhl

Erin Juhl joins EDG Singapore office as design director Outdoor dining area of Copa, at the 25hours Hotel The Oddbird, Jakarta. Designed by EDG. One of the dining areas of Firangi Superstar, Singapore. Designed by EDG.

In a time of continued growth, EDG Singapore adds another high-caliber talent, Design Director Erin Juhl.

Erin's approach aligns perfectly with the way we design—storytelling that’s rooted in strategy.” — Jennifer Johanson, CEo & President, EDG Hospitality Branding & Design

SINGAPORE, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hospitality design and branding studio EDG adds another high-caliber design talent to their Singapore office with the appointment of Erin Juhl as design director. Erin will be leading the team to deliver thoughtful, experience-driven luxury and lifestyle hospitality design.Erin’s strength lies in translating brand stories into environments that leave lasting impressions—from bold visual statements to nuanced details that elevate the guest experience. “I’m a storyteller,” says Erin. “Each project has its own narrative. My role is to shape that story through the built environment using design to connect with the guest emotionally while simultaneously making design choices that set the stage to deliver flawless service with ease.”Erin holds a BFA in Interior Design from the School of Visual Arts, New York, and an MA in Interior and Spatial Design from Chelsea College of Art & Design in London. Originally from the U.S., Erin has spent the majority of her professional career in Asia, leading projects across Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Macau. Her portfolio includes work for some of the region’s most respected hospitality names including Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Shangri-La, IHG, and Indigo. Along the way, she has developed strong, trusted relationships with clients across the region.“Erin brings a rare combination of creative vision and practical thinking,” says Jennifer Johanson, President and CEO of EDG. “Her ability to take a project from concept to execution aligns perfectly with the way we work—storytelling that’s rooted in strategy.”Rob Shen, Managing Director of EDG Singapore, adds “As we gear up for a dynamic year of high-profile projects, Erin’s leadership and experience will be a huge asset. Her exceptional leadership, design talent and industry connections are going to have a hugely positive impact, both with the team and with our clients.”Erin joins EDG at a time of continued growth for the Singapore office. Recent projects include the 25hours Hotel The Oddbird, Jakarta and the revamped W Maldives. In the back half of 2025, the office will see the unveiling of Chatterbox Café at MGM Macau, JW Marriott Surat, two Trident Hotels in Mumbai, a luxury resort in the Maldives, and three new standalone restaurants in Singapore.About EDG Hospitality Design & BrandingEDG is a global hospitality design and branding studio with offices in Marin Co, California, Dallas and Singapore. Their cross disciplinary team of architects, designers and brand strategists led by Jennifer Johanson are known for creating unique, narrative-driven guest experiences that connect people to place through design. EDG has won numerous awards and recognitions in its 35-year history, recently winning 2024’s Gold Key Award for the Four Seasons Resort Cabo San Lucas, and Interior Design Magazine’s 2023 Best Of Year award for Mii amo Spa in Sedona, Arizona.

