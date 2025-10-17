Experience the Laccura Difference: Grand Opening of Laccura Medical Spa in Lincolnwood!

Our Lincolnwood Front Desk

LINCOLNWOOD, IL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laccura Medical Spa is proud to announce the opening of its newest location at 7350 N. Cicero Ave, bringing a full spectrum of advanced medical spa services and functional medicine to the North Shore community. The Lincolnwood spa is now welcoming new clients seeking to look and feel their absolute best.At Laccura, our mission is simple: to empower every client on their journey to confidence and well-being. Our experienced team delivers personalized care using the latest technology and techniques in a welcoming, state-of-the-art environment. From rejuvenating skin treatments and body contouring to holistic wellness solutions, Laccura is dedicated to helping you achieve your aesthetic and health goals.Our Services Include:Advanced Skin RejuvenationCosmetic InjectionsBody ContouringLaser TreatmentsIV TherapyFacialsWeight Loss ProgramsHormone Replacement TherapyFunctional Medicine ConsultationsEvery service is tailored to the unique needs of our clients, ensuring safety, effectiveness, and outstanding results.Why Choose Laccura?Our commitment to excellence, safety, and client satisfaction sets us apart. From your first consultation to your last follow-up, you’ll experience the Laccura difference—personalized care, expert guidance, and results you’ll love.Visit Us in Lincolnwood:📍 7350 N. Cicero Ave, Lincolnwood, IL 60712📞 847-423-2787We can’t wait to welcome you to our Lincolnwood location and help you start your journey to renewed confidence and wellness.About Laccura Medical Spa:Laccura Medical Spa is a leader in advanced medical aesthetics and functional medicine. With a highly trained staff and a commitment to the latest technology, Laccura delivers safe, effective, and transformative results for every client.For media inquiries or to book an appointment, please contact:Laccura Medical Spa847-423-2787

