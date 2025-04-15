Rosebud Steakhouse Expands To Southlake, TX, Bringing Iconic Steaks & Chicago-Style Fine Dining To The Lone Star State

Experience the finest in steakhouse dining!

Rosebud Steakhouse is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Southlake, Texas.

We're proud to introduce Rosebud Steakhouse to Southlake, TX, a community that values exceptional cuisine & hospitality. Our signature dishes will establish us as a premier dining destination.” — Angelo Eliades, President and COO of CHC Restaurants

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosebud Steakhouse , a name synonymous with top-tier fine dining and legendary steaks, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Southlake, Texas . Known for its classic, Chicago-style steakhouse experience, Rosebud Steakhouse will introduce its award-winning menu, impeccable service, and timeless ambiance to the heart of Texas.As part of the esteemed CHC Restaurant Group, Rosebud Steakhouse has built its reputation on serving the finest USDA Prime steaks from Meats by Linz, fresh seafood, classic Italian dishes, and an extensive selection of fine wines—all within an elegant yet welcoming atmosphere. With successful locations in Chicago, IL; Wheeling, IL; St. Charles, IL (coming Q1 2026); and Munster, IN, the Southlake opening marks Rosebud Steakhouse’s first foray into Texas, aiming to delight both loyal fans and new guests with its signature hospitality."We are thrilled to bring Rosebud Steakhouse to Southlake, a community that shares our passion for exceptional food and warm hospitality," said Angelo Eliades, President and COO of CHC Restaurants. "Texans know great steak, and we’re confident our signature dishes and dedication to excellence will quickly make us a favorite dining destination."The Southlake menu will feature our signature cuts such as the Chicago Cut Bone-In Ribeye, Bone-In Filet Mignon, 45 Day Dry-Aged Steaks such as the famous Cowboy Cut Bone-In Ribeye, and the Kansas City Strip, paired with an expertly curated wine list. The restaurant's stylish, comfortable interior offers both an intimate dining experience and a vibrant social atmosphere—ideal for family celebrations, romantic dinners, and corporate gatherings.Rosebud Steakhouse Southlake is located at: District 114 at Kimball Park 2102 E. State Hwy 114, Suite 119, Southlake, TX 76092.Reservations are now available for dinner service, Easter Brunch, and Mother’s Day Brunch.To reserve a table or learn more, visit www.rosebudsteak.com or call 817-634-5050.About Rosebud Steakhouse:Rosebud Steakhouse is part of the renowned CHC Restaurant Group, which also includes Coppolillo's Italian Steakhouse and Windy City Social. The group is known for its dedication to high-quality steaks, fresh seafood, and refined service. Founded in Chicago, Rosebud Steakhouse has become a culinary landmark, bringing the spirit of the classic steakhouse to every location.About Creative Hospitality Concepts (CHC):Founded by fine-dining veterans Angelo Eliades and Steve Coppolillo, CHC specializes in experiential dining with a focus on ambiance, culinary innovation, and hospitality excellence. Eliades brings extensive expertise in multi-unit operations and front-of-house leadership, while Chef Coppolillo guides the group’s culinary vision.CHC continues to grow with luxury developments and national expansion, including the launch of Windy City Social and the debut of Rosebud Steakhouse in Texas. Additional concepts are in the pipeline for Illinois, Indiana, Arizona, Florida, Tennessee, and other fast-growing markets.For more information on Rosebud Steakhouse and other CHC concepts, visit chcrestaurants.com.Media Contact:Thomas ClaxtonVP of Marketing – CHC Restaurant Grouptclaxton@digitalmindsdojo.com312.391.1446

