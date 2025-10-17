SR 410 White River Bridge reopens ahead of schedule, reconnecting Buckley and Enumclaw

BUCKLEY – The State Route 410 White River Bridge reopened Friday, Oct. 17, restoring a vital link between Enumclaw and Buckley as well as King and Pierce counties. The bridge had been closed since Aug. 18, when an over-height vehicle struck and damaged several of the span’s beams.

Emergency repairs to the structure, which carries about 22,000 vehicles per day, were completed two weeks ahead of schedule. Washington State Department of Transportation contractor crews removed barriers at about 10:30 a.m., allowing traffic to cross the bridge in both directions once more.

After the Aug. 18 bridge strike, the structure closed for inspection. WSDOT bridge inspectors noted the degree of damage and determined the span needed to remain closed until it could be repaired. Gov. Bob Ferguson issued an emergency proclamation (PDF 130KB) on Aug. 27, allowing the state to seek federal funds to reimburse the cost of repairs.

WSDOT maintenance workers finished placing five temporary braces to reinforce the bridge on Sept. 8, allowing contractor crews to begin permanent repairs Sept. 13. To restore the bridge, those crews replaced several vertical trusses as well as overhead beams. In addition to structural repairs on the bridge, WSDOT installed additional warning signs on the bridge as well as in advance of the bridge to notify travelers of the low bridge height.

Last month, the U.S. Small Business Administration granted Gov. Bob Ferguson’s formal request (PDF 154KB) for a declaration to allow businesses impacted by the closure of the White River Bridge to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans through the agency. Economic Injury Disaster Loans, or EIDLs, provide necessary capital to help small businesses and nonprofits impacted by a disaster survive until normal operations can resume. The declaration (PDF 128KB) covers local and tribal businesses and nonprofits in King and Pierce counties, as well as impacted businesses in Chelan, Kitsap, Kittitas, Lewis, Mason, Snohomish, Thurston and Yakima counties.

Businesses can apply for the low-interest loans online using the MySBA Loan Portal. For further information, impacted businesses can contact the SBA disaster assistance customer service center by email at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or by phone at 1-800-659-2955.

Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map or by signing up for WSDOT's email updates.