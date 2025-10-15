SR 542 Road to Artist Point closes for the season Wednesday, Oct. 15

GLACIER – The final 2.7 miles of State Route 542/Mount Baker Highway, also known as the Road to Artist Point, closed for winter at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15.

The highway remains open to the closure point at Heather Meadows (milepost 54). Winter recreationalists who use areas of the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest beyond the closure point are encouraged to monitor conditions throughout the season.

Earlier this month, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews worked to prepare the highway for winter by repairing guardrail, clearing ditches and removing hazardous trees.

The scenic highway usually closes for the season between Oct. 15 and Nov. 1, depending on the first snow of the season. During the closure, services at Artist Point, such as restrooms and garbage disposal, will be limited.

Each year, crews remove snow and ice from the highway up to the Heather Meadows area throughout the winter. In the interest of safety for vehicle travelers, crews annually close the last 2.7 miles of SR 542, which has narrow, sharp curves and steep slopes. People who recreate throughout the year should visit the Glacier Public Service Center to get required permits and check weather conditions ahead of their outdoor adventures.

People can find real-time updates for the road to Artist Point on the WSDOT Mount Baker Highway Mountain Pass page and the WSDOT Travel Map.