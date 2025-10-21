OriginClear Launches Venture For Bitcoin Mining Acceleration

Riggs Eckelbery Introduces OriginSpark OriginSpark - Bitcoin Mining Acceleration™

After Water On Demand spinoff, digital assets are next focus

OriginClear, Inc (OTCMKTS:OCLN)

We found that there is a high-potential sector of Bitcoin mining: the entrepreneurs that mine at small scale, or already provide mining as a service. They are ready for expansion and we can help them.” — Riggs Eckelberry, OriginClear chairman and CEO

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OriginClear Inc. (OTC: OCLN), announces that the Company, while continuing to manage its water treatment and financing businesses through subsidiary Water on Demand, Inc., has launched its newest acceleration venture, OriginSpark www.originspark.ai ).In a video on the OriginSpark channel, OriginClear CEO Riggs Eckelberry introduces the new venture: https://youtu.be/OHQiKbCGccY In line with previous plans to develop the digital asset market, OriginClear will now apply its proven track record to expanding the operations and initiatives of strong Bitcoin mining companies through strategic joint ventures.Interested investors can find out more at https://originspark.ai/contact/ . Follow @OriginSparkHQ and @riggseck on X for continuous updates.“Since 2018, we have been working to develop a water coin, and that remains a strategic plan,” said Riggs Eckelberry, OriginClear chairman and CEO. “Meanwhile, we are focusing on assisting in the continued expansion of Bitcoin mining infrastructure.”OriginClear research has disclosed a strategic opportunity – to assist in the expansion of healthy companies that prosper from operating, or renting out, their data centers to companies and investors.Bitcoin is created with massive computing power. The process is called mining. Bitcoin mining is now booming, with a 23% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) projected through 2027. This expansion is driven by increasing institutional adoption, technological advancements in mining hardware, and greater mainstream acceptance of digital assets.“We found that there is a high-potential sector of Bitcoin mining: the entrepreneurs that mine at small scale, or already provide mining as a service,” continued Eckelberry. “Just in hosting, there are about 340 such companies worldwide, generating revenues of approximately $4.2 billion a year. They are ready for expansion, and we can help them.”“Unlike our water business, we don’t have to build this one over a period of a decade or more,” said Eckelberry. “Instead, we are ready to support operations immediately, through joint ventures with individual Bitcoin mining companies.Eckelberry added, “They’re already good at what they do, and with capital and structural assistance, they can really take off! That’s our new mission.”Riggs Eckelberry looked back on the company’s past work developing a water coin. “We are still very interested in launching a water stable coin, to support our Water On Demand venture,” he said.OriginClear believes its maturity as a public company could greatly assist this project. It has public visibility, a core of “strong hand” investors, thousands of open market investors, and a stock that the company believes has outstanding potential. OriginClear believes this can help get deals done; and make the accomplishment of these objectives easier.To support this effort, the Company intends to launch an offering for accredited investors; and plans to also open up investing opportunities for unaccredited investors through crowdfunding.Interested investors can find out more at https://originspark.ai/contact/ About OriginSparkHaving successfully completed its spinoff of Water On Demand, which is developing industry-first tax-advantaged project finance to address the needs of over a trillion dollars in unfunded water infrastructure projects, OriginClear’s next launch is OriginSpark™, which is working to fund expansion capital for Bitcoin mining, a sector which is forecast to grow by 23% annually through 2027. OriginSpark’s business model is to help finance projects through Joint Ventures with Bitcoin miners, and is in final stages of negotiation with initial joint venture partners.For more information, visit the company’s website: www.originclear.com or www.originspark.ai and follow @OriginSparkHQ on XNo Offer or SolicitationThis communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.Safe Harbor StatementMatters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” “expect,” “plans” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein.These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with our history of losses and our need to raise additional financing, the acceptance of our products and technology in the marketplace, our ability to demonstrate the commercial viability of our products and technology and our need to increase the size of our organization, and if or when the Company will receive and/or fulfill its obligations under any purchaser orders. Further information on the Company's risk factors is contained in the Company's quarterly and annual reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason except as may be required under applicable law.

