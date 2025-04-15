Modular Water Systems Finds Major Demand at TOWA Conference

Dan Early interviews Brian Klepzig at the Modular Water Systems TOWA booth. Water On Demand logo Modular Water Systems booth at the 2025 TOWA conference

EveraTREAT reduces complexity of water treatment systems from 16 tanks to just one.

The industry is evolving and demand for decentralized modular solutions is greater than ever. We're excited to continue providing solutions that address today’s most pressing wastewater challenges.” — Daniel Early, Modular Water Systems GM

Water On Demand, (WODI), a subsidiary of OriginClear Inc. (OTC Other: OCLN), announces that its Modular Water Systems (MWS) division was met with enthusiastic acceptance at the recent Texas Onsite Wastewater Association (TOWA) Conference in Galveston TX.Andrew Hickman, Principal Project Manager at HRV Consultants said, “I’ve been trying to find you all—this is exactly what I came to the show to find!”Industry professionals like Hickman focused on the EveraTREAT™ All-in-One Wastewater Treatment System , which simplifies the complexities of onsite wastewater infrastructure with modular systems ready for immediate use.“That kind of feedback reinforces our mission to deliver the next generation of wastewater treatment,” said Michael Gallagher PE, Director of Technical Education at MWS. “The level of interest and engagement at TOWA exceeded our expectations, confirming that the industry is longing for a smarter, more resilient approach to water infrastructure.”Bryan Klepzig, President and CEO of Enviromaintenancebased in Georgetown Texas, said “As soon as I found Modular Water Systems, I knew right off the bat that I wasn’t the only person looking for something like this. These conversations have been happening for years.”An engineer stopped by and told us, “Hands down, you were the best in show this year,” added Gallagher.Many engineers have major challenges with traditional tank-farm designs. These often require 16 or more tanks to achieve proper treatment – while EveraTREAT delivers the same or better performance using just one tank. This is due to its advanced polypropylene structure, leveraging heavy plastics manufacturing to create a durable, corrosion-resistant solution. This breakthrough streamlines installation, minimizes the system footprint, and significantly reduces long-term maintenance costs—making it a true game-changer for the industry.The event provided an opportunity for MWS to connect with engineers, developers, and public utility professionals eager to modernize their wastewater management strategies.“The industry is evolving, and the demand for decentralized, modular solutions is greater than ever,” added Daniel Early PE, MWS President and Chief Engineer. “We are excited to build on the momentum from TOWA and continue providing solutions that address today’s most pressing wastewater challenges.”For more information about Modular Water Systems and its industry-leading wastewater treatment solutions, visit www.modularwater.com About Modular Water Systems and OriginClear Inc.MWS is an operating division of Water on Demand, Inc., a subsidiary of OriginClear, Inc. OriginClearis The Clean Water Innovation Hub™, dedicated to launching new ventures such as Water On Demand™ and Modular Water Systems™. MWS is a leader in onsite, prefabricated systems made with sophisticated materials that can last decades. OriginClear through its subsidiary Water on Demand, operates Progressive Water Treatment, Water On Demand and Modular Water Systems which combined creates a better enterprise value for a potential merger.Tune in on OriginClear's Legends of Water™ monthly broadcast by signing up at www.originclear.com/ceo For more information, visit the company’s website: https://www.originclear.com/ About Water On Demand, Inc.Once a government monopoly, the business of treating and reusing sewage water is going private. Local industries and communities are now treating-in-place, helping to reduce the burden on municipal systems and save on fast-rising water rates while also responding to the challenge of climate change. That’s good for business and good for sustainability. Now, the innovative fintech, Water On Demand™, is enabling clean water to become an investable asset, open to main street investors, with the potential for generational royalties. OriginClear has consolidated under Water On Demand, its Modular Water Systems, the downsized technology that businesses need for on-site water treatment and recycling, and Progressive Water Treatment, a 25-year veteran engineered solutions subsidiary based in Sherman, Texas, with its Water On Demand business. This combination adds technology and the ability to execute on larger and more prestigious installations. Modular Water Systems — A Turnkey Package

