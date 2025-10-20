igolgi introduces iLux | Live SSAI, Streamlining Ad Insertion Accross Live Broadcasts

igolgi iLux Live 1 RU SSAI Chassis igolgi, Inc.

iLux | Live SSAI is a comprehensive multi-channel solution that manages all parts of the ad insertion process

SSAI is an automatic ad insertion product that can be used in any live environment without manual intervention” — Jeff Cooper, igolgi CEO

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- igolgi’s ILux Live SSAI provides customers with a turnkey solution to quickly enable ad insertion on existing live signals. The igolgi SSAI delivers a complete workflow, including ad database management, ad QC, traffic scheduling, frame-accurate ad insertion based on SCTE-35 or audio cue tone timing, and comprehensive analytics and reporting.The igolgi solution features many unique qualities that ensure seamless, high-quality performance by transcoding ads to perfectly match the incoming signal. It is no longer necessary to maintain ads in multiple formats, resolutions, or other specifications. The iLux SSAI ensures the ad is transcoded to fit the available bandwidth and the signal it replaces. Additionally, resolution, framerate, timestamps, PIDs, and codecs are matched, ensuring downstream receivers always receive a perfect signal.iLux Live SSAI also supports advanced graphic overlay features and visual effects. An example is the ability to create overlay ads or L-Bar ads. iLux SSAI can combine ad content and scale the source stream to produce various ad formats. Logo insertion is also supported.According to igolgi CEO Jeff Cooper, “SSAI is an automatic ad insertion product that can be used in any live environment, enhancing revenue generation opportunities without manual intervention.”More information is available at https://www.igolgi.com/

