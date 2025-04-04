igolgi Announces Channel Creative Services (CCS) to Enable Channel Creation for Linear (OTA) or FAST (OTT) Channels

Quickly transform any content into a live OTA or OTT channel using the igolgi workflow, which has been deployed for thousands of live and VOD channels.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Launched a year ago with a select group of customers, the CCS solution is now available on a broader scale.igolgi’s Channel Creation Services provide customers with a turnkey solution to quickly launch a channel from existing files or live stream assets. Built on igolgi’s proven video software platform, which has served thousands of live channels for the past 16 years, the new service provides a reliable and cost-effective way to turn content into a live channel.With a rich feature set, customers can provide video file assets and let the igolgi CCS take over. A channel can be up and running in a few days.Highlights include:• Seamless Ingest, completely secure• Server-Side Ad Insertion• Advanced graphics and effects• Semi-automated scheduling process• Use of powerful combination of CPU and GPU clusters for high-quality processing• Dedicated engineering support from the igolgi Chicago data center• 24/7 QoE and QoS monitoring, real-time alerts, and live support• Fully Redundant options, maximizes uptime• Straightforward pricing• Worldwide distribution via CDN partners or directAccording to Dr. Kumar Ramaswamy, igolgi President, “CCS is a culmination of many years of providing unique features to reach viewers quickly and efficiently. igolgi has developed technology and tools to enable content creators to quickly transform live and file-based content into high-quality, real-time OTA or OTT channels. He continued, “Our solutions utilize powerful GPUs at the pixel layer, making them significantly more flexible, efficient, and of higher quality than other solutions available on the market today.”

