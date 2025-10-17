Qastle Wallet Completes Beta Testing with Surging Waitlist Ahead of November 1 Launch

Qastle Name Graphic with phone

Krown & Quantum eMotion set pricing at $9.95/month or $99 annually, with exclusive perks for Krown Coin holders

Quantum eMotion (OTCQB:QNCCF)

MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krown Technologies, Inc. (“Krown Network”) and Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QeM, OTCQB: QNCCF, FSE: 34Q0) today announced the successful completion of beta testing for Qastle, the world’s first quantum-secured hot wallet. With testing validated and performance exceeding expectations, Qastle is now on track for its public launch on November 1st, 2025.

Demand for Qastle has been nothing short of staggering. The waitlist for access continues to surge across both public sector and private markets, making it one of the most anticipated wallet launches in blockchain history.

Subscription Pricing + Krown Holder Rewards

To ensure accessibility, Qastle will launch with a subscription model:

• $9.95 per month for flexible access

• $99 annual subscription for early adopters seeking a discounted rate

In addition, select Krown Coin holders reaching specific status levels will receive Qastle access for free or at a discount, with full details to be announced prior to launch. This strengthens the direct value of holding Krown Coins within the Camelot Ecosystem.

Powered by Validated Quantum Technology

The successful beta test followed the validation of QeM’s QRNG2 quantum random number generator technology, which now powers Qastle’s secure entropy engine. QRNG2 ensures true randomness and quantum-safe protection, shielding private keys and transactions against both classical and future quantum attacks.

Leadership Commentary

James K. Stephens, Founder & CEO of Krown Technologies, Inc., said:

“Completing beta testing is a milestone that proves Qastle is ready for the world. The surging waitlist shows massive demand, and with affordable pricing — plus rewards for our loyal Krown holders — we’re delivering security without compromise.”

Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion, added:

“With QRNG2 validated and deployed, Qastle is setting the gold standard for wallet security. This is more than a product launch — it’s a breakthrough moment in quantum-secured blockchain technology.”

About Krown Technologies, Inc.

Krown Technologies, Inc. is the developer of the Camelot Ecosystem, the world’s largest and most rewarding blockchain ecosystem. Powered by its proprietary Layer-1 Hybrid Proof-of-Stake blockchain, Krown integrates more than 30 utilities across decentralized finance, AI, NFTs, payments, gaming, and quantum-secured services. Headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana, Krown Technologies builds next-generation innovations to secure and expand the future of digital finance.

Website: https://krown.network

About Quantum eMotion Corp.

Quantum eMotion Corp. (QeM, TSXV: QeM, OTCQB: QNCCF, FSE: 34Q0) is a Canadian-based advanced technology company focused on the development and commercialization of quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions. Leveraging its patented Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG2) technology, QeM delivers true randomness for encryption, blockchain, and cybersecurity applications. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, QeM is pioneering the foundation of a post-quantum secure digital future.

Website: https://quantumemotion.com

