Southampton FC and Krown Network Announce Official Sponsorship Deal

Krown Network x Southampton FC Krown Network LED Board at Southampton FC Game Krown Network Jumbotron at Southampton FC Game Southampton FC and Krown Network Sponsorship Thanks

This partnership blends Krown’s technology vision with Southampton FC’s global platform, delivering enhanced visibility, fan engagement, and shared opportunity.

MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krown Technologies, Inc. and The Krown Network proudly announce a dynamic new sponsorship partnership with Southampton Football Club, spanning matchday activations, stadium visibility, digital integration, and official player sponsorships across both the Men’s and Women’s First Teams.

This multi-layered collaboration places the Krown brand at the heart of the action at St Mary’s Stadium—one of English football’s most recognized stages—and introduces Krown to millions of fans through live match coverage, digital platforms, and in-stadium experiences.

A Partnership Built for Global Exposure

Southampton FC’s reach is extraordinary. The club connects with a worldwide audience of more than 9.2 million digital followers, attracts 1.25 million viewers per match on average, and welcomes 30,000+ fans into St Mary’s every home game.

SFC x Krown.Network

For Krown, this visibility translates into immediate brand amplification across the UK and beyond—aligning a cutting-edge blockchain ecosystem with one of football’s most community-driven and globally supported clubs.

Matchday Presence & Fan Engagement

Krown gains a premium suite of matchday activations that embed the brand directly into the live Southampton experience. This includes in-stadium visibility across hospitality screens and PA announcements, digital placement through official emails, the club’s Matchday Centre, and social channels, as well as presence in the Match Programme when produced.

The partnership also provides on-pitch opportunities—such as a pitch-side walk, a halftime fan activation, and a mascot experience—along with hospitality access for Krown guests and signed First Team merchandise for promotional use.

Together, these assets create a powerful matchday footprint that elevates Krown’s visibility, enhances fan engagement, and connects the brand to the energy, tradition, and excitement of Southampton football.

Season-Long Stadium Visibility

Beyond the sponsored matchdays, Krown will also appear throughout the season on:

-Both stadium big screens for a total of one minute per Men’s and Women’s First Team home game

-Perimeter digital screens before kickoff and during halftime

-Two permanent crowd-facing static boards inside St Mary’s

This ensures the Krown brand is ever-present across matchdays during the agreement term—from Premier League-quality production moments to fan-filled broadcast shots.

Official Player Sponsorships

Krown is honored to sponsor:

Oriol Romeu — Men’s First Team

A veteran midfielder with elite experience at FC Barcelona, Chelsea, and across European top-flight football.

Ellie Brazil — Women’s First Team

A rising star forward known for her pace, creativity, and growing influence in the women’s game.

Why This Partnership Matters

-This collaboration extends far beyond standard sponsorship. It gives Krown the ability to:

-Build real-world brand recognition among millions of global football fans

-Connect with diverse audiences through matchday experiences and digital content

-Align the Krown Network with a club that values integrity, development, and community impact

-Create meaningful fan-facing activations that bring Web3 and sport together

-Strengthen Krown’s global positioning during a period of rapid ecosystem expansion

For Southampton FC, the partnership introduces a forward-thinking technology brand committed to innovation, community, and long-term growth.

Statements

James Stephens, CEO of Krown Technologies, Inc.

“This partnership with Southampton FC marks a major milestone in Krown’s global expansion. To stand beside a club with such history, passion, and community impact is an honor. We believe in what the Saints represent, and we’re excited to bring new energy, innovation, and fan experiences to matchdays at St Mary’s.”

Southampton FC Spokesperson

“We’re excited to welcome Krown Technologies into the Southampton family. Their commitment to innovation and their vision for the future make them an ideal partner. We’re looking forward to activating this relationship across matchdays, digital platforms, and our men’s and women’s teams.”

About Krown Technologies, Inc.

Krown Technologies, Inc. is the creator of the Krown Network, a rapidly expanding blockchain ecosystem powering secure, integrated, next-generation digital experiences. The Krown ecosystem includes Qastle Wallet, KrownDEX, KrownExplorer, KrownTrade, and dozens of interconnected products designed to move Web3 forward.

About Southampton FC

Southampton Football Club is a globally recognized English football club known for its rich heritage, elite player development, strong community initiatives, and deeply loyal fan base.

