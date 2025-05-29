Oceanside Earns 'Blue City' Certification from Project O

The Blue City Network is a project of the nonprofit organization, Project O

National Program Recognizes Cities Advancing Ocean and Waterway Protection

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project O , a nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring and protecting ocean health, has officially certified the City of Oceanside as a “Blue City” through its Blue City Network (BCN). The certification process uses a comprehensive, data-driven assessment to measure a city's commitment to sustainability and marine conservation.With this designation, Oceanside joins a growing coalition of cities across California that have taken tangible action to safeguard the environment. The city earned 430 points out of a possible 500, placing it in the prestigious Ocean Hero Tier—the highest level of achievement within the BCN framework. Evelina Marchetti , Chief Operating Officer of Project O, stated, “We’re honored to welcome Oceanside into the Blue City Network. This certification highlights Oceanside’s leadership and measurable progress in protecting our ocean and waterways. We hope their example inspires other coastal cities to take bold environmental action.”Mayor Esther Sanchez remarked, “We are proud to have the City of Oceanside recognized as the newest certified member of the Blue City Network by Project O. With this recognition, Oceanside joins fourteen other California coastal cities in the Network that demonstrate, through action, a strong commitment to protecting our coastline, conserving natural resources and serving as a community leader in sustainable practices.”The Blue City Network Certification allows communities to credibly and transparently track progress toward overall sustainability objectives. The assessment focuses on four solution areas: Waste Minimization, Climate Protection and Community Resilience, Water Quality and Efficiency, and Healthy Ecosystems. Participants also gain access to proven resources and blueprints provided by top environmental nonprofits, cities, and governmental agencies working with the Blue City Network. Other regional certified Blue Cities include Encinitas, San Clemente, and Solana Beach.This recognition was based on Oceanside’s forward-thinking environmental efforts, such as:*Becoming the first city in the county to construct an Advanced Water Purification Facility. Pure Water Oceanside was completed in 2023.*Launching the Green Oceanside Kitchen, a state-of-the-art food recovery and preservation facility that diverts food from the landfill and helps feed people.*Implementing the RE:BEACH Oceanside project, a coastal resilience initiative underway that aims to use nature-based solutions to coastal erosion.*Preparing to adopt the Smart & Sustainable Corridors Plan, which will guide infill development along major transit corridors.*Engaging the community through Green Oceanside programs with cleanup events and sustainability tips and services.To learn more about the Blue City Network and Project O, visit https://project-o.org

