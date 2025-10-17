Botco.ai to Preview New Research on How Cities Are Using AI Agents to Fix Slow Citizen Response Times

Join Anu Shukla and Wendy L. Jameson and preview report insights

Webinar on October 23rd at 11:00am PDT will spotlight results from the research ahead of the report's release

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Botco.ai will host an exclusive webinar previewing new research from its forthcoming report, The State of AI Agents in City Services, which examines how municipalities across the United States are adopting artificial intelligence to modernize citizen engagement and service delivery.The live session will highlight how nearly half of U.S. cities now cite slow citizen response times as their top operational challenge—and reveal how local governments are accelerating adoption of integrated AI Agents to bridge the growing gap between citizen demand and municipal capacity.WHEN:Wednesday, Oct. 23, 202511 a.m. PDT / 2 p.m. EDTWHERE:Virtual event — registration requiredWHO SHOULD ATTEND:City and government leaders, IT and innovation officers, and members of the press covering smart cities, civic technology, and AI in government.WHY IT MATTERS:Cities nationwide are redefining “digital government” through the integration of AI infrastructure. Botco.ai’s latest findings illustrate how automation is evolving from simple chatbots to proactive, connected AI systems that deliver 24/7 responsiveness, multilingual access, and real-time information for citizens.PANELISTS:Anu Shukla, Executive Chair, Botco.aiWendy L. Jameson, Deputy Director, Digital Solutions Office, Arizona Strategic Enterprise Technology (ASET)REGISTER:Reserve your spot at www.botco.ai ABOUT BOTCO.AIBotco.ai is an enterprise AI agent platform purpose-built for organizations that engage customers through intelligent, reliable, and secure AI conversations. The platform enables enterprises to create, deploy, and manage autonomous AI agents using a no-code development environment (IDE) and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) technology.Trusted by organizations including UCLA (healthcare research), GPEC – Greater Phoenix Economic Council (city and economic development), and the ALS Association (nonprofit services), Botco.ai helps enterprises convert conversations into outcomes, reduce operational costs, and improve customer satisfaction.Recognized as “Most Outstanding Startup” by the Arizona Innovation Challenge and winner of the TiE50 and ACA Best SaaS Platform awards, Botco.ai is redefining how enterprises engage audiences through agentic AI.

