Botco.ai Congratulates CEO Rebecca Clyde on Recognition in PHOENIX Magazine’s The Great 48 of 2025 

Honoring Leadership in AI Innovation Across Healthcare, Behavioral Health, and Other Regulated Industries

“Our work is rooted in using AI responsibly to remove friction, expand access, and help organizations better serve people” ” — Rebecca Cyde, CEO and co-founder of Botco.ai

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Botco.ai, a leader in AI-powered technology for highly regulated industries, proudly congratulates its co-founder and CEO Rebecca Clyde on being named to PHOENIX Magazine’s The Great 48 of 2025, an annual recognition celebrating Arizona leaders whose work is shaping the region’s future through innovation, impact, and service.Clyde was recognized for her entrepreneurial leadership and for building Botco.ai into a trusted AI platform serving healthcare organizations, life sciences companies, and other regulated industries — sectors where accuracy, security, and accessibility are mission-critical.“Being included among such an inspiring group of leaders is incredibly meaningful,” said Rebecca Clyde, CEO and co-founder of Botco.ai. “At Botco.ai, our work is rooted in using AI responsibly to remove friction, expand access, and help organizations better serve people, whether that’s a patient navigating care, a physician seeking to match a patient into a clinical trial, or an individual interacting with a complex, regulated system.”Advancing AI Across Healthcare, Pharma, and Behavioral HealthBotco.ai leverages agentic AI to elevate patient and caregiver engagement, streamline operational workflows, and accelerate clinical research across healthcare, pharma, and behavioral health. The platform enables organizations to:- Guide patients through complex care journeys with secure, always-available AI agents- Support clinical trial awareness, screening, and matching, reducing common enrollment barriers- Automate high-volume, compliance-sensitive workflows, including adverse event reporting, benefits verification, and medication access programs- Deliver personalized, AI-driven education tailored to behavioral health needsThese capabilities reduce administrative burden, improve access to care, and move patients more efficiently toward diagnosis, treatment, and clinical trial opportunities — all while maintaining HIPAA- and SOC 2–aligned standards.Built for Regulated IndustriesBeyond healthcare, pharma, and behavioral health, Botco.ai’s platform serves organizations operating in complex, compliance-driven environments, including financial services, insurance, and other regulated sectors. With enterprise-grade security, RAG-powered accuracy, and advanced governance controls, Botco.ai enables organizations to scale conversations into outcomes without compromising oversight.To learn more about Rebecca Clyde and her work at Botco.ai visit www,botco.aiAbout Rebecca ClydeRebecca Clyde is a technology entrepreneur and executive with more than 20 years of experience in digital strategy and emerging technology. She previously co-founded Ideas Collide and has worked across private and public sectors. Clyde is also a vocal advocate for women and underrepresented leaders in technology and business.About Botco.aiBotco.ai is the Enterprise AI Agent Platform purpose-built for organizations that need to engage customers through intelligent, reliable, and secure AI conversations. The platform enables enterprises to seamlessly create, securely deploy, and easily manage autonomous AI agents using a no-code development environment (IDE) and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) technology.Trusted by leading healthcare, behavioral health, and pharmaceutical organizations, Botco.ai empowers businesses to convert conversations into revenue, reduce operational costs, and improve customer satisfaction. Recognized as “Most Outstanding Startup” by the Arizona Innovation Challenge and winner of the TiE50 and ACA Best SaaS Platform awards, Botco.ai is redefining how enterprises engage with their audiences through agentic AI. To learn more, visit www.botco.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.