Conditional, Alternative and Temporary Certificate/Permit Request Form

The purpose of this bulletin item is to provide information on how to request a conditional, temporary or alternative permit for teachers who have been hired to start in SPRING 2026 and may not have all their necessary documentation prior to the first day of school with students.

Conditional Permits:

A Conditional Permit allows someone to sign a contract and work as a certified staff member with a location (school system) limitation and deficiencies that have not been met to be issued a regular teaching certificate such as a content test.

A Conditional Permit can also be requested for someone who has applied for a local substitute permit and has not completed the human relations training course and/or is waiting on fingerprint clearances from the Nebraska State Patrol.

Alternative Permits:

An Alternative Permit is designed for an applicant to complete a program before applying for a regular certificate while being employed as a contracted teacher. Filling out this form verifies that applicant is hired as a teacher for your district.

Temporary Certificates:

A Temporary Certificate is designed for an applicant that is currently a para in a Nebraska school system but is being hired as a teacher on a full-time basis and has taken and passed the appropriate Praxis Content Test. This form does not verify the paraprofessional status of the applicant. You will need to include a letter and/or contract to nde.tcertweb@nebraska.gov.

Conditional Permits, Alternative Permits and Temporary Certificates can only be requested for employment in a Nebraska school system. If an applicant has not been a continuous resident of Nebraska for the last five years, fingerprint cards will need to be sent to the certification office before any permits can be issued. Once all deficiencies have been satisfied listed on a conditional permit, a regular certificate/permit will be issued without the need to apply and pay a fee unless the conditional permit has been invalidated by the expiration date. It is important for applicants to pay attention to their expiration date on their certificate. It is their responsibility to follow up on their conditional if it gets close to the expiration date.

A Conditional Permit, Alternative Permit or Temporary Certificate, for those with Summer or Fall 2025 teaching positions, can be requested by completing the Google Form at: https://forms.gle/Lm9dMx1SfUV5i3UWA