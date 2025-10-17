Nonprofit KidWorks Accepts Cryptocurrency Donations

For over 10 years, 100% of KidWorks seniors have graduated high school on time and continued to higher education.

Crypto donations will support KidWorks' mission to assist students from preschool through university who are living in overlooked neighborhoods.

SANRA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonprofit KidWorks https://kidworksoc.org - accepts cryptocurrency donations to support its mission to give students from preschool through university living in overlooked neighborhoods a holistic platform for them to lead lives of influence.“As a forward-thinking nonprofit, KidWorks recognizes the importance of embracing new technologies to further its impact and reach,” said KidWorks Executive Director/CEO David Benavides. “By giving non-cash assets, such as cryptocurrency, donors can give up to 20% more because of the potential to lower their capital gains tax. That’s a win-win situation for donors and KidWorks.”Benavides added, “By donating crypto, you empower real students to go from first-day-of-school to college graduate—breaking cycles, building futures, and becoming forces for good themselves. We are building and investing in the future workforce, lifting up the kind of students you’ll want to hire as adults because of their work ethic, integrity, and perseverance.”Donors can easily contribute to KidWorks using their preferred digital assets at https://kidworksoc.org/crypto/ The IRS classifies cryptocurrency donations as property, meaning they are not subject to capital gains tax and are tax deductible on the donor's tax returns.KidWorks currently accept dozens of the world's top cryptocurrencies, including: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USD Coin (USD), Tether (USDT), XRP (XRP), Avalanche (AVAX), Samoyedcoin (SAMO), Galxe (GAL), STEPN (GMT), Tune.FM (JAM), Chiliz (CHZ), Qredo (QRDO), Polkadot (DOT), Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Polygon (MATIC), Dai (DAI), Litecoin (LTC), ChainLink (LINK), Uniswap (UNI), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Decentraland (MANA), Filecoin (FIL), The Sandbox (SAND), ApeCoin (APE), Fantom (FTM), Axie Infinity Shards (AXS), Tezos (XTZ), Aave (AAVE), Zcash (ZEC), Maker (MKR), The Graph (GRT), Gala (GALA), Quant (QNT), Enjin Coin (ENJ), Loopring (LRC), Synthetix (SNX), Basic Attention Token (BAT), Curve Dao Token (CRV), Amp (AMP), Compound (COMP), Skale (SKL), PAX Gold (PAXG), yearn.finance (YFI), Ankr (ANKR), 0x (ZRX), Livepeer (LPT), Render Token (RNDR), Dogelon Mars (ELON), UMA (UMA), SushiSwap (SUSHI), Storj (STORJ), Ren (REN), Lido (LDO), Ethereum Name Service (ENS), Injective (INJ), Fetch.ai (FET), Orchid (OXT), API3 (API3), Mask Network (MASK), Somnium Space (CUBE), Gemini Dollar (GUSD), and more.Thirty-year-old KidWorks goes the extra mile for the community, creating an environment for youth to unleash their potential with mentorship and leadership development resources for the entire family. Its diverse programs, coupled with intentional guidance, fuel internal growth and set KidWorks students up for a meaningful and fulfilling future and career. For over 10 years, 100% of KidWorks seniors have graduated high school on time and continued to higher education.For more information, contact Lisa Gels, KidWorks Director of Philanthropy. atLisa.gels@kidworksoc.org or (714) 834-9400 x 126. https://kidworksoc.org ###About KidWorksSince 1993, KidWorks has helped children, youth and families living in under-resourced neighborhoods in central Santa Ana, California. As a 501(C) (3) nonprofit, KidWorks makes an 18-year commitment to its students walking with students from “Pre-K through B.A.”KidWorks Develops Students Who Are:• Life Ready: Developing the whole person so they can make wise decisions and thrive• Learners: Educating students so they have a brighter future• Leaders: Preparing young leaders who make a differenceThe outcome is self-reliant young adults who are equipped to succeed in life and are motivated to give back.For over a decade, 100% of our high school seniors graduated on-time and all continued their education. We are also proud to report that 75% of our college students returned to school this fall. In addition to our traditional after school programs, we added supplemental support to better meet the needs of our students and families.To learn more about KidWorks and to read its success stories, please visit www.kidworksoc.org

