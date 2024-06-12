New Report Outlines Key Concerns Affecting Orange County Seniors
The Orange County Aging Services Collaborative's 2024 edition of the Report on Aging in Orange County, analyzes issues affecting the county's older adults.
This report uses extensive qualitative and quantitative data to understand current support systems and reveal new insights of key issues that affect Orange County 's older adult population.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orange County Aging Services Collaborative (OCASC) has published the 2024 edition of the Report on Aging in Orange County, a comprehensive annual report that analyzes key issues affecting older adults in Orange County.
The report maps the systems of senior support available in the County, while collecting new data in six key areas: health, social engagement, transportation, food security, housing security, and veterans. Additionally, it provides a focused look at Orange County’s Asian American & Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander and Hispanic/Latino communities. The Orange County Aging Services Collaborative (OCASC) goal is to continue to add to the body of work and shed light on other senior issues including caregiving and social equity.
The collaborative distributed surveys in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean to gather primary research. Responses were collected from diverse senior populations across Orange County, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the issues faced by different communities.
Statistics presented in the report provide a picture of Orange County’s senior population and the challenges this demographic faces:
• 34% of Hispanic/Latinos worry about running out of food before they can buy more.
• 12% of survey respondents do not have reliable transportation.
• 39% of Asian Americans and 64% of Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders expressed concerns about housing costs.
• On average, women have more social interactions with family and friends compared to men.
“This report uses extensive qualitative and quantitative data collected through collaborative research to understand current support systems and reveal new insights of key issues that affect Orange County older adults that should concern the organizations that support them, the officials that serve them, and the communities they are a part of,” said OCASC founder and co-chair and Alzheimer’s Orange County CEO, Jim McAleer.
The annual report was developed by the OCASC and funded by Equity in OC Partnership, an Initiative of OC Health Care Agency. OCASC is located at 2515 McCabe Way, Suite 200, Irvine, CA 92614. For more information and to view the full report, visit www.ocagingservicescollaborative.org
About Orange County Aging Services Collaborative
Launched by Alzheimer's Orange County (AlzOC) in 2009, the Orange County Aging Services Collaborative (OCASC) brings together over 40 nonprofits, for profits, governmental senior service providers and community members who are committed to effectively meeting the needs of our aging community through ongoing coordination. To learn more about OCASC or their ongoing work, please visit www.ocagingservicescollaborative.org
