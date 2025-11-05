Your Money Line Named a 2025 Inc. Power Partner, the List of the Top B2B Companies Across the Globe

The annual list recognizes the leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Your Money Line , the premier financial wellness benefit for employees, was named a 2025 Inc. Power Partner award winner. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations with proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. Past honorees include industry giants like Intuit QuickBooks, Slack, and Insperity.Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, and more, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.“The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.’s mission, and it’s a true honor to celebrate this year’s Inc. Power Partners — the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “Whether they’re coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren’t simply B2B providers — they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed.”Employees today are financially stressed—many living paycheck to paycheck without emergency savings. Fifty-nine percent say that financial stress impacts their work, leading to lower productivity, higher healthcare costs, and greater turnover. HR teams feel the pressure too, lacking time and tools to engage employees in meaningful financial wellness programs.With the power of AI and the support of live certified coaches just one call, text, or email away, Your Money Line guides employees to financial stability. The all-in-one financial wellness mobile app analyzes a user's spending across more than 16,000 types of accounts, including checking, savings, investments, credit cards, and more, to provide actionable insights and data-driven strategies that help users meet their individual money goals. Users also have access to credit monitoring and identity theft protection, with a $1M insurance policy.This year, Your Money Line released a new tech stack of AI-powered tools to help users make smarter money decisions, including a weekly five-minute personalized money podcast that provides listeners with fresh insights, intelligent suggestions, and contextual coaching, tailored to their unique spending, budget, goals, personality, relevant economic news, and more. It also enhanced its mobile app experience to give users a 360° view of their entire financial lives, along with Your Money Line's easy-to-use tools and educational resources, wherever they are."This accomplishment is a testament to the trust our partners place in us and the dedication of our team, who work tirelessly every day to help employers bring financial stability to the lives of their employees," said Peter Dunn, CEO of Your Money Line. "Financial stress is the silent productivity killer in the workplace, especially during these challenging economic times. It erodes focus, engagement, and well-being, at a cost of billions of dollars a year. If you want your employees to bring their best selves to work, you have to help them take control of their financial lives. It's just good business."For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards About Your Money LineYour Money Line (YML) is a leading financial wellness benefit that helps employees navigate financial challenges, plan for the future, and reach their goals. YML makes it easy for employers to offer personalized financial guidance to employees at every stage of life through an all-in-one mobile app, unlimited access to certified financial coaches, and smart, AI-powered tools. Trusted by employers nationwide — from companies to school districts to healthcare systems — Your Money Line is changing the financial lives of hundreds of thousands of households. The company was founded by financial expert and author Peter Dunn (a.k.a. Pete the Planner).For more information about how Your Money Line can help your employees feel more secure, engaged, and supported, visit yourmoneyline.com About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

