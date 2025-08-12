Your Money Line Named to the Inc. 5000 for 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 290%

Your Money Line is the premier financial wellness benefit for employees. The list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

In today’s uncertain economy, helping people build financial stability isn’t just impactful—it’s essential for both employees and employers. It’s also what’s fueling our continued growth.” — Peter Dunn, CEO, Your Money Line

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Your Money Line , the premier financial wellness benefit for employees, was named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 , the list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Your Money Line secured the #9 spot for companies headquartered in Indiana, #170 in the software category, and #1491 in the national ranking for a three-year revenue growth rate of 292%.The Inc. 5000 provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm, they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”Since 2021, Your Money Line has experienced rapid growth, securing $4.5 million in Series A funding, doubling its headcount, and significantly expanding its customer base and tech stack of AI-powered tools for financial coaching. Along with making this year’s Inc. 5000, it was also named to the 2025 Indianapolis Business Journal’s Fast 25, the annual list of fastest-growing private companies in the Indianapolis area. Your Money Line has also been named a Best Place to Work three years in a row by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.“This is truly an honor and a tribute to the dedication of our talented team who are in the trenches every day, helping employees tackle their money challenges,” said Your Money Line CEO Peter Dunn. “When employees receive personalized guidance from our one-on-one financial coaching and mobile app, the results speak for themselves: a 14% average increase in financial security within a year. That kind of progress reduces stress, boosts productivity, lowers healthcare costs, and helps retain top talent for our clients. In today’s uncertain economy, helping people build financial stability isn’t just impactful—it’s essential for both employees and employers. It’s also what’s fueling our continued growth.”For a complete list of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 About Your Money LineYour Money Line (YML) is a leading financial wellness benefit that helps employees navigate financial challenges, plan for the future, and reach their goals. YML makes it easy for employers to offer personalized financial guidance to employees at every stage of life through an all-in-one mobile app, unlimited access to certified financial coaches, and smart AI-powered tools. Trusted by employers nationwide — from companies to school districts to healthcare systems — Your Money Line is changing the financial lives of hundreds of thousands of households. The company was founded by financial expert and author Peter Dunn (a.k.a. Pete the Planner).For more information about how Your Money Line can help your employees feel more secure, engaged, and supported, visit yourmoneyline.com.MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.